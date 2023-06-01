What’s Going on, Mississippi? Things to do in June.

Things to do near you in the month of June.

While summer doesn’t officially begin until the Summer Solstice on June 21, for all intents and purposes, summer is here! School is out, and it’s time to hit the road. You don’t have to plan a vacation to a faraway state when there is so much to do right here in Mississippi. Make it a day trip or stay a night or three and take the time to explore. With so many festivals and events planned around the state in June, you’re sure to find something your whole family will enjoy.

32nd State Games of Mississippi, Meridian: June 2nd

Lace up your sneakers and adjust your sweat bands because it’s time for the 32nd State Games of Mississippi in Meridian. The opening ceremony for the Olympic-style event that celebrates amateur athletics and healthy lifestyles is June 2. The event draws over 6,000 amateur athletes who will participate in over 40 different sporting events. Even if you’re not an athlete, you’ll enjoy watching such sports as axe throwing, pickleball, fencing and clay shooting. Team sports such as fast pitch softball, stick ball and volleyball are fun to watch as well. Get the full schedule on the website at www.stategamesofms.org.

46th Annual Walthall County Dairy Festival: June 3rd

Kick off the month at the 46th Annual Walthall County Dairy Festival on June 3 at Holmes Water Park in Tylertown. The entire festival is free, including free ice cream and milk while it lasts. There will be an antique car and tractor show, vintage bike show, contests, crafts and food sold by local non-profits. The day ends with a fireworks show. Dairyfest.net.

Festival South, Hattiesburg: June 1-24th

Festival South is going on all month in Hattiesburg. It’s the only multi-week, multi-genre arts festival in the state. From June 1 through 24, there is something for all ages. Festivalsouth.org.

25th Annual Elvis Festival, Tupelo: June 7-11

It’s now or never, at least for this year. You’ll get all shook up at the 25th Annual Elvis Festival in Tupelo. June 7 through 11, the streets of Tupelo will be filled with Elvis fans, Elvis tribute artists, and of course, Elvis music. The highlight of the week is the Elvis Tribute Artist Competition. Slap on your sideburns and strap on your sunshades and head to Tupelo. Tupeloelvisfestival.com.

Miss Mississippi Competition, Vicksburg: June 7-11th

Straighten up your tiara and head to Vicksburg June 7 through 11 for the annual Miss Mississippi Competition. This statewide competition features young women from across the state competing for the Miss Mississippi crown to qualify for the Miss America Competition. www.Miss-Mississippi.com.

South Mississippi Summer Fair, Biloxi: June 8th-18th

Surf’s up! The South Mississippi Summer Fair will take place June 8 through 18 in Biloxi. A family-friendly event, there will be rides, live music, contests and more. See the full schedule at mscoastcoliseum.com.

Thunder on the Water, Grenada: June 9th-11th

Head north to Grenada for the popular Thunder on Water event June 9 through 11. The event features carnival rides, hot air balloons, a tractor pull, and a car/truck/bike show. There will be food trucks all weekend as well. Thunderonwater.org.

International Ballet Competition, Jackson: June 10th-24th

Dance aficionados will be in tutu heaven June 10 through 24 when the International Ballet Competition returns to Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson. Over 100 dancers from around the world will compete for the gold medal. The competition rotates between Varna, Bulgaria, Helsinki, Finland, Moscow, Russia and Jackson, Mississippi. This year will be the twelfth time dancers will compete in the United States. usaibc.com.

Blueberry Jubilee, Poplarville: June 10th

Full of antioxidants and fiber, blueberries also taste great. The blueberry became Mississippi’s official state fruit this legislative session. Why not celebrate one of Mississippi’s sweetest crops at the Blueberry Jubilee on June 10 in Poplarville? With vendors, food and entertainment, plus all things blueberry, you won’t want to miss it. Want to know more? https://blueberryjubilee.net/

Bentonia Blues Festival: June 15th-17th

After eating all those blueberries, you may have the blues. If that’s the case, head to the 50th Bentonia Blues Festival, June 15 through 17 at Blues artist Jimmy “Duck” Holmes Blue Front Café, where he’s been keeping the blues alive for decades. Three days of music featuring artists Chris Gill, RL Boyce, LaLa Craig and Bobby Rush. Visityazoo.com.