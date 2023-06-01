Madison police officer fatally wounded while responding in Brandon

The fallen officer has been identified as Horren Randy Tyler, a 7-year veteran of the Madison Police Department. A Brandon police officer wounded but is in stable condition.

Early Thursday morning, the Madison Police Department Special Response Team (SRT) responded to the Crossgates neighborhood in Brandon, Mississippi to assist local law enforcement agencies with a barricaded subject at a residence.

Officers received a call of a possible hostage situation. When they arrived on scene, the subject fired shots at officers.

During the operation, a Madison Police SRT officer was fatally wounded by the suspect. The suspect is also deceased.

Another officer with Brandon Police Department was shot but is now in stable condition.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

“While attempting to enter the residence where the subject was barricaded, an officer from Madison Police Department received fatal injuries,” a release from the Department of Public Safety said. “The subject also received fatal injuries. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.”

The Madison Police Department released a statement that the fallen officer has been identified as Horren Randy Tyler, a 7-year veteran of the Madison Police Department. The Department said that in addition to being a valued member of the Department’s Special Response Team, Tyler was the Department’s Field Training Coordinator, responsible for overseeing the training and career development of newly hired police officers.

“He was also a supervisor in the Department’s Narcotics Division. Prior to working at Madison, Randy Tyler retired as the Chief of Police for the Ridgeland Police Department. Chief Tyler was a graduate of the 228th Session of the F.B.I. National Academy in Quantico, VA and was an active member of the MS Chapter of the F.B.I. National Academy Associates,” the Madison Police Department stated. “Randy will be sorely missed by all of his colleagues, family and friends. The Madison Police Department asks for the community’s support and prayers during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be provided once they have been finalized.”

The Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police said that they mourn the death of Tyler and pray for the recovery of the Brandon officer who is in serious but stable condition:

This morning officers with Brandon PD responded to a domestic dispute which escalated and resulted in a Brandon officer being shot, he is now hospitalized in serious condition. Officers from Madison Police Department responded to assist and Officer Randy Tyler was shot and killed by the assailant. Officer Tyler was employed part time with Madison, after serving a full career with the Ridgeland Police Department from which he retired as the Chief of Police. The assailant did not survive.

In a statement, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said brave Mississippi police officers responded to a hostage situation and took fire.

“As I received updates throughout the morning, Elee and I prayed for the safety of the officers,” Governor Reeves stated. “Sadly, we can now share that one has passed. More details to come. All I’ll say right now is: pray for our law enforcement officers. Recognize their courage, sacrifice, and service. And please pray for these officers’ family and friends specifically today.”

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann also expressed his condolences.

“Devastated to learn of the death of Madison Police Officer Randy Tyler—killed in the line of duty today. Randy is the former Ridgeland Police Chief,” Lt. Governor Hosemann said on social media. “We are in prayer for his loved ones.”