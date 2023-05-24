IHL selects Academic Search to help find next Jackson State President

IHL Board Search Committee Chair says the Academic Search team brings a deep understanding of the higher education landscape.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) selected Academic Search to assist in the national search for the next president of Jackson State University (JSU).

Since their inception, Academic Search has completed “more than 2,200 executive searches, including more than 685 presidential, vice presidential, and dean searches over the past five years.”

According to Academic Search, 59% of their searches over the last five years have originated from existing or former partner institutions who re-engage their organization after an initial successful experience.

Trustee Dr. Steven Cunningham, Board Search Committee Chair, said the Academic Search team brings a deep understanding of the higher education landscape and extensive experience in recruiting executive leadership to this national search.

“We look forward to working with them on the national search for the 13th President of Jackson State University,” Dr. Cunningham stated.

At the beginning of March, former JSU President Thomas Hudson was placed on administrative leave with pay. The Board of Trustees of IHL then named Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony as temporary acting president. Hudson formally resigned the post days later.

Several trustees were then appointed to the Board Search Committee as they continue the search for the next President of JSU. Those are:

Dr. Steven Cunningham, Chair

Dr. Ormella Cummings

Bruce Martin

Gee Ogletree

Hal Parker

IHL Commissioner Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. spoke with Magnolia Tribune last month. He said he understands how important the success of JSU is to the Jackson community.

“With strong alumni and community support and a location in the Capital City, Jackson State has enormous potential,” Dr. Rankins said. “I would advise the next president to fully engage the JSU community in helping the university flourish.”