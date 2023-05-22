Skip to content
Ostrander named Southern Miss Head Baseball Coach

By: Frank Corder - May 22, 2023

Christian Ostrander (Photo from Southern Miss)

The new top Golden Eagle will take the reins from Berry, the winningest coach in USM baseball history, at the end of the 2023 season.

Last week, Southern Miss Head Baseball Coach Scott Berry announced he was retiring at the end of the 2023 season, just weeks away. He will leave the program as the winningest head coach in USM history.

READ MORE: Berry retiring as winningest Head Coach in Southern Miss Baseball history

Regarding Berry’s decision, USM stated at the time that a search for his successor was already underway.

On Sunday, Southern Miss fans learned that the program did not have to look far, as Athletic Director Jeremy McClain announced the promotion of Associate Head Coach Christian Ostrander to be the 14th head baseball coach in school history.

“I am extremely honored and humbled for the opportunity to be the next Head Baseball Coach at The University of Southern Mississippi. The rich tradition that had been built here over the years by Coach Taylor, Coach Denson, Coach Palmer, and Coach Berry is truly incredible and admirable. It is with great excitement and great privilege to lead this program moving forward,” Ostrander said in a statement. “On behalf of my family, wife Amy, and daughters Caitlin and Allie, I would like to thank University President Dr. Joe Paul, Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain and Coach Berry for this tremendous opportunity.”

Ostrander has been with the Golden Eagles for six seasons overseeing the pitching staff. Last season, Ostrander was named the Conference USA Assistant Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season, becoming the only coach to ever win the award twice in its history.

Before coming to Southern Miss, Ostrander spent two seasons with Louisian Tech as Associate Head Coach and seven seasons as the Head Coach at Jones County Junior College. He also served as pitching coach, recruiting coordinator and camp coordinator at his alma mater Delta State from 1999-2002.

Outgoing Head Coach Berry was pleased with the decision to promote Ostrander.

“I am excited for, and extremely proud Christian will be our next Head Baseball Coach at USM,” said Berry. “Watching Christian learn and develop over the past 6 years, he understands what Southern Miss Baseball is all about! His loyalty, work ethic, and commitment to tradition will endear him to our Southern Miss Faithful.”

Southern Miss will hold a press conference and fan celebration to officially announce Ostrander following the conclusion of the season.

The Golden Eagles are the #2 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with a 22-8 conference record and 36-17 overall record this season. The tournament opens Tuesday in Montgomery, Alabama. USM is currently at 28 in RPI and looking to return to yet another regional, perhaps even earn another opportunity to host in Hattiesburg.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
