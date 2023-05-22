Skip to content
New 200,000 sq. ft. cold storage warehouse to be built in Jones County

By: Frank Corder - May 22, 2023

(Photo from Cold-Link Logistics website)

On Monday, the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) announced that Cold-Link Logistics is locating warehousing and logistics operations in Jones County.

The company, which currently operates five locations throughout the U.S., is set to build a 200,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse and transportation hub on a 65-acre site near Ellisville. The $64 million corporate investment will create 84 new jobs.

MDA says Cold-Link Logistics is partnering with Mississippi-based Whitestone Transportation of Moselle to provide their services to local and regional food processors and distributors.

Cold-Link Logistics President and Founder Michael Mandich said in a statement that the company was very excited to bring a first-class cold storage facility to Mississippi. He says they recognized a great opportunity to support several current and new customers throughout the state and Southeast.

“We consistently heard from the area’s producers that they needed a facility to help support their growth, and we were thrilled with the opportunity to serve the community. Partnering with Whitestone Transportation is such a blessing, and we envision this further supporting the area’s producers,” Mandich said. “This facility will provide a link for our customers to save money and reach their customers in a more efficient manner.”

According to their company website, Cold-Link Logistics is a full-service, third-party logistics company built on family values dedicated to serving customer needs through designing specific solutions to meet the ever-increasing demand on cold chain innovation and efficiencies. 

MDA says it is providing assistance for infrastructure needs while the city of Ellisville and Jones County also will assist with the project.

Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the news from MDA, saying in a statement that the new facility in Jones County will bring good-paying jobs and new opportunities for Mississippians.

“This most recent development win is another sterling example of the fact that Mississippi is open for business and committed to providing an economic environment focused on long-term success,” Reeves said.

Site work is to begin later this year with a groundbreaking planned for mid-June.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
