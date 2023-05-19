Skip to content
Mississippi unemployment rate hits new record low

By: Frank Corder - May 19, 2023

At 3.4%, the Magnolia State was among 14 states to see their jobless rate decline in April 2023. It’s the second consecutive month Mississippi has reached a new low rate.

On Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the April 2023 State Employment and Unemployment Summary showing that unemployment rates were lower in 14 states and stable in 36 states.

Mississippi was among the states that saw their unemployment rate decline, reaching a new record low in April 2023. The Magnolia State’s April 3.4% unemployment rate marks the second consecutive month that Mississippi set a new record low.

The national unemployment rate also sits at 3.4%.

According to BLS, South Dakota had the lowest unemployment rate in the nation in April, coming in at 1.9%. Nebraska followed at 2% and New Hampshire and North Dakota at 2.1%. The highest unemployment rate in the U.S. is 5.4% in Nevada.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the news of his state’s record mark, saying in a release that it’s a great day to be a Mississippian.

“Reaching a record low unemployment rate in in back-to-back months speaks volumes to Mississippi’s momentum,” said Governor Reeves. “Our education system is thriving, jobs are plentiful, and there are more opportunities than ever before. We’re making historic investments in workforce development and infrastructure and are attracting thousands of high-paying jobs to every region of the state. It’s a great day to be a Mississippian.”

Mississippi saw a year-over-year decrease of 0.3% from the same period last year.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
