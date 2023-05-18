Saylor Wheel locating in Greenwood

The tire and steel wheel assemblies manufacturer will invest $23 million and create 145 jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) has announced that Saylor Wheel LLC is locating manufacturing operations in Greenwood. The project reportedly represents a $23.4 million corporate investment that will create 145 new jobs.

According to MDA, the investment includes the purchase and rehabilitation of an existing building in Greenwood, as well the purchase of manufacturing and non-manufacturing equipment.

Saylor Wheel will manufacture tire and steel wheel assemblies for the trailer industry with the steel wheels vertically integrated into the manufacturing process.

Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the news, saying the announcement is a testament to the strength and vitality of Mississippi’s economy.

“The products produced by Saylor Wheel right here in Mississippi will help drive economic growth and strengthen Leflore County. I’m thankful for Saylor Wheel and look forward to seeing the positive impact of their manufacturing operations in Leflore County,” Governor Reeves was quoted as saying.

MDA noted that it is providing assistance in support of the project through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, while Leflore County and Greenwood also are assisting with the project.

“Two words come to mind regarding the start of Saylor Wheel: gratitude, and teamwork. Teamwork by the Delta Council, the Economic Development Foundation, the city, the county, the state of Mississippi, the USDA, our political leaders, our investors, the community development entities MRC and Southern Bancorp, and the numerous professionals that critically contributed to this project – they made this company a reality. My gratitude for their help exceeds my reach for words. Now is the time to make wheels in the Delta,” David Saylor, President of Saylor Wheel, LLC, stated in a the announcement.

The company looks to start operations in the coming months.