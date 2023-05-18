Skip to content
Merit Health River Region terminates lease with Promise

By: Frank Corder - May 18, 2023

Merit Health River Region (Photo from Merit's website)

Merit says KPC Promise has failed to meet the terms of their lease for more than a year.

KPC Promise Hospital in Vicksburg was notified last week by Merit Health River Region that their lease was being terminated due to missed payments, reportedly of nearly $1 million. According to Merit, Promise has failed to meet the terms of the lease for more than a year.

Promise has leased the sixth floor at Merit since 2018 after spending 15 years at Merit’s west campus. Promise is a 35-bed specialized facility dedicated to patients who require additional care during recovery.

Merit released the following statement regarding their decision to terminate the lease:

Merit Health River Region has made the decision to terminate the lease with KPC Health in the upcoming weeks. KPC Promise Hospital, which has been leasing space on the hospital’s 6th floor, has been unable to fulfill its lease requirements for more than a year. The lease termination will result in either the closure or relocation of KPC Hospital services from the Merit Health River Region campus. We understand the importance of continuity of care and our strong relationships with two long-term care facilities in Jackson will facilitate admission for patients who require LTAC services after discharge.

Promise is expected to out of the Merit Health River Region hospital within the matter of weeks.

Merit Health River Region opened its 361-bed facility in Vicksburg in 2002. The facility employees nearly 850 people and provides inpatient, outpatient, diagnostic, emergency, and medical and surgical services.

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
