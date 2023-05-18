Businessman, former state senator Morgan dies in plane crash

The reaction to the news of Morgan’s death was swift, with many in shock after having spent time with Morgan just hours before.

Many across Mississippi are mourning the loss of Johnny Morgan. Morgan, a former state senator and businessman, died on Wednesday after leaving University-Oxford Airport when the plane he was piloting crashed in Arkansas.

According to reports, Morgan said he heard a sputtering sound before radio contact was lost. He was the only person in the aircraft when it went down in Washington County, Arkansas.

Morgan, 76, founded the Morgan White Insurance Group in 1987. He served in the Mississippi Senate for 8 years and was a Lafayette County Supervisor for several terms as well. Morgan hosted nonpartisan political events known as “Good Ol’ Boys and Gals” in his shop that drew political candidates and officeholders from across the state.

The reaction to the news of Morgan’s death was swift, with many in shock after having spent time with Morgan just hours before.

Governor Tate Reeves

“Johnny Morgan was perhaps the most fiercely loyal person I ever met. ‘If he was with you… He was WITH you!’ He loved Ole Miss, MS politics, – and life! Elee and I are devastated!”

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann

“Yesterday evening, my friend Johnny Morgan and I visited in Oxford. Today, he is the victim of a tragic accident. Our State and Johnny’s legions of friends have lost laughter, a warm smile, a brilliant businessman, and a community and political leader. So very sad.”

Senator Roger Wicker

“Mississippi has lost a larger-than-life citizen and public servant, and I have lost a life-long friend. Johnny Morgan left his mark and leaves a void. A sad day.”

Attorney General Lynn Fitch

“Like so many this evening, I am heartbroken that Mississippi has lost a great friend, statesman, and public servant – Johnny Morgan. My prayers and deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

State Sen. Chris McDaniel

“On Monday night, I spoke with Johnny Morgan about losing my dad in a sudden and tragic accident. He understood the terrible lesson I was taught — that we are only here for a short time. And today proved just how short. Mississippi lost a legend today in an airplane crash. But I lost a friend. We will miss him. Yet, we will see him soon. Godspeed, Johnny.”

MSGOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux

“I’m devastated to hear the tragic news of Johnny Morgan’s passing. Johnny leaves behind the legacy of a man who lived life well, from his success in business to his leadership in his community and our state. Please keep his friends and family in your prayers.”

Former Governor Phil Bryant

“Johnny Morgan was an innovator, great businessman, and a friend. When you were with him, he made you feel like you were his best friend and he infected everyone he met with his laughter and joy. RIP my friend.”

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill

“I’m so saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Johnny Morgan. He loved Oxford and was incredibly generous. He never wanted credit-only to leave it better. You can thank him every time you drive by the pocket park on North Lamar and see Oxford Police dog, Jocko, at work.”

State Sen. Daniel Sparks

“Had the opportunity to spend about 20 minutes with Johnny last night and be regaled with one more set of stories from a legend. Prayers of comfort for his family, Johnny Morgan, you will be sorely missed.”