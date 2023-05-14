Skip to content
Mind of Ramirez: Russian Failure

Mind of Ramirez: Russian Failure

By: Michael Ramirez - May 14, 2023

Michael Ramirez takes on the fact that Russia’s offensive in Ukraine has not gone according to plan, noting how its forces have been depleted.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
