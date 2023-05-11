Five Mississippi statewide candidates report over a million dollars in their coffers

See where statewide and commission candidates stand in their latest campaign finance reporting for January through April this year.

Candidates for state offices in this year’s Mississippi elections were required to file their January through April 2023 campaign finance reports with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office by May 10th.

Below is a quick recap of the latest campaign finance filings from each statewide and state commission candidate. Click on the candidate’s name to be redirected to the filing. Some reports have either not been filed or are not yet loaded on the Secretary of State’s website.

It should be noted that five statewide candidates in Mississippi have over a million dollars in their campaign coffers. Republican incumbents Governor Tate Reeves, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, and State Auditor Shad White each reported over a million, with Reeves leading the way with over $9 million. Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current Northern District PSC Commissioner Brandon Presley is the only Mississippi Democrat reporting over a million dollars cash on hand with $1.6 million.

In reviewing the reports, it is easy to see that, at least at this juncture, the real races to watch this election cycle are in the Governor, Lt. Governor and Public Service Commission contests.

Governor

Governor Tate Reeves holds a significant advantage over all other candidates in the gubernatorial race, bringing in over $1.7 million to push his campaign cash on hand to over $9 million. Reeves’ largest donor this period was John J. Morgan with the Morgan White Group for a total of $40,000.

By comparison, Democratic frontrunner Brandon Presley took in $1.4 million to open the year and now sits on $1.6 million cash on hand. According to his report, Presley’s largest donation this period came from Jim Barksdale for a total of $50,000. Other notable donors to Presley included personal injury lawyer Richard Schwartz, who gave $15,000, and former lawyers Dickie and Zach Scruggs, who gave a combined $15,000.

Notably absent from Presley’s filing is the $250,000 that was confirmed to have been sent to his campaign by the Mississippi Hospital Association’s PAC prior to the end of April.

Republican Tate Reeves (Incumbent) Raised this period: $1.7 million Cash on hand: $9 million John Witcher Raised this period: $21,000 Cash on hand: $13,000 David Grady Hardigree No New Report Showing

Democrat Brandon Presley Raised this period: $1.4 million Cash on hand: $1.6 million Bob Hickingbottom No New Report Showing Gregory Wash No New Report Showing

Independent Gwendolyn Gray Raised this period: $12,000 Cash on hand: $1,000



Lt. Governor

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann opens the year with over 10 times the cash on hand as that of his only real opponent this cycle, State Senator Chris McDaniel. However, according to this period’s reporting – which does not currently show the itemized receipts online – McDaniel outraised Hosemann by just under $500,000.

Attorney General

Republican Lynn Fitch (incumbent) Raised this period: $226,000 Cash on hand: $1.1 million

Democrat Greta Martin Raised this period: $39.000 Cash on hand: $21,000



Secretary of State

Republican Michael Watson (incumbent) Raised this period: $144,000 Cash on hand: $810,000

Democrat Shuwaski Young Raised this period: $5,000 Cash on hand: $250



State Treasurer

Republican David McRae (incumbent) Raised this period: $79,000 Cash on hand: $205,000

Democrat Addie Green No New Report Showing



Agriculture & Commerce Commissioner

Republican Andy Gipson Raised this period: $75,000 Cash on hand: $196,000

Democrat Robert Bradford Raised this period: $0 Cash on hand: $0 Bethany Hill Raised this period: $800 Cash on hand: $500 Robert Briggs No New Report Showing Terry Rogers Raised this period: $500 Cash on hand: $70



State Auditor

Republican Shad White (incumbent) Raised this period: $294,000 Cash on hand: $1.6 million

Democrat Larry Bradford Raised this period: $0 Cash on hand: $50



Insurance Commissioner

Republican Mike Chaney (incumbent) Raised this period: $174,000 Cash on hand: $333,000 Mitch Young Raised this period: $500 Cash on hand: $0

Democrat Bruce Burton No New Report Showing



Public Service Commissioners

Northern District

Republican Mandy Gunasekara Raised this period: $74,000 Cash on hand: $113,000 Chris Brown No New Report Showing Tanner Newman No New Report Showing



Central District

Republican Brent Bailey (incumbent) Raised this period: $8,000 Cash on hand: $28,000

Democrat Dekeither Stamps No New Report Showing



Southern District

Republican Dane Maxwell (incumbent) Raised this period: $1,000 Cash on hand: $23,000 Nelson Wayne Carr Raised this period: $47,000 Cash on hand: $7,000



Transportation Commissioners

Northern District

Republican John Caldwell (incumbent) Raised this period: $10,000 Cash on hand: $115,000



Central District

Republican Rickey Pennington Jr. No New Report Showing

Democrat Willie Simmons (incumbent) No New Report Showing



Southern District

Republican Charles Busby Raised this period: $21,000 Cash on hand: $191,000

Independent Steven Brian Griffin Raised this period: $25,000 Cash on hand: $18,000



The next round of campaign finance reports are due June 9th for the May 1 through May 31 period. Another reporting will be due July 10th for the month of June in the lead up to the August 8th Primary Election Day.