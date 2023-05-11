Five Mississippi statewide candidates report over a million dollars in their coffers

See where statewide and commission candidates stand in their latest campaign finance reporting for January through April this year.
Candidates for state offices in this year’s Mississippi elections were required to file their January through April 2023 campaign finance reports with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office by May 10th.
Below is a quick recap of the latest campaign finance filings from each statewide and state commission candidate. Click on the candidate’s name to be redirected to the filing. Some reports have either not been filed or are not yet loaded on the Secretary of State’s website.
It should be noted that five statewide candidates in Mississippi have over a million dollars in their campaign coffers. Republican incumbents Governor Tate Reeves, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, and State Auditor Shad White each reported over a million, with Reeves leading the way with over $9 million. Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current Northern District PSC Commissioner Brandon Presley is the only Mississippi Democrat reporting over a million dollars cash on hand with $1.6 million.
In reviewing the reports, it is easy to see that, at least at this juncture, the real races to watch this election cycle are in the Governor, Lt. Governor and Public Service Commission contests.
Governor
Governor Tate Reeves holds a significant advantage over all other candidates in the gubernatorial race, bringing in over $1.7 million to push his campaign cash on hand to over $9 million. Reeves’ largest donor this period was John J. Morgan with the Morgan White Group for a total of $40,000.
By comparison, Democratic frontrunner Brandon Presley took in $1.4 million to open the year and now sits on $1.6 million cash on hand. According to his report, Presley’s largest donation this period came from Jim Barksdale for a total of $50,000. Other notable donors to Presley included personal injury lawyer Richard Schwartz, who gave $15,000, and former lawyers Dickie and Zach Scruggs, who gave a combined $15,000.
Notably absent from Presley’s filing is the $250,000 that was confirmed to have been sent to his campaign by the Mississippi Hospital Association’s PAC prior to the end of April.
- Republican
- Tate Reeves (Incumbent)
- Raised this period: $1.7 million
- Cash on hand: $9 million
- John Witcher
- Raised this period: $21,000
- Cash on hand: $13,000
- David Grady Hardigree
- No New Report Showing
- Tate Reeves (Incumbent)
- Democrat
- Brandon Presley
- Raised this period: $1.4 million
- Cash on hand: $1.6 million
- Bob Hickingbottom
- No New Report Showing
- Gregory Wash
- No New Report Showing
- Brandon Presley
- Independent
- Gwendolyn Gray
- Raised this period: $12,000
- Cash on hand: $1,000
- Gwendolyn Gray
Lt. Governor
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann opens the year with over 10 times the cash on hand as that of his only real opponent this cycle, State Senator Chris McDaniel. However, according to this period’s reporting – which does not currently show the itemized receipts online – McDaniel outraised Hosemann by just under $500,000.
- Republican
- Delbert Hosemann (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $193,000
- Cash on hand: $3.3 million
- Chris McDaniel
- Raised this period: $678,000
- Cash on hand: $336,000
- Tiffany Longino
- Raised this period: $700
- Cash on hand: $200
- Shane Quick
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $0
- Delbert Hosemann (incumbent)
- Democrat
- D. Ryan Grover
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $0
- D. Ryan Grover
Attorney General
- Republican
- Lynn Fitch (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $226,000
- Cash on hand: $1.1 million
- Lynn Fitch (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Greta Martin
- Raised this period: $39.000
- Cash on hand: $21,000
- Greta Martin
Secretary of State
- Republican
- Michael Watson (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $144,000
- Cash on hand: $810,000
- Michael Watson (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Shuwaski Young
- Raised this period: $5,000
- Cash on hand: $250
- Shuwaski Young
State Treasurer
- Republican
- David McRae (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $79,000
- Cash on hand: $205,000
- David McRae (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Addie Green
- No New Report Showing
- Addie Green
Agriculture & Commerce Commissioner
- Republican
- Andy Gipson
- Raised this period: $75,000
- Cash on hand: $196,000
- Andy Gipson
- Democrat
- Robert Bradford
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $0
- Bethany Hill
- Raised this period: $800
- Cash on hand: $500
- Robert Briggs
- No New Report Showing
- Terry Rogers
- Raised this period: $500
- Cash on hand: $70
- Robert Bradford
State Auditor
- Republican
- Shad White (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $294,000
- Cash on hand: $1.6 million
- Shad White (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Larry Bradford
- Raised this period: $0
- Cash on hand: $50
- Larry Bradford
Insurance Commissioner
- Republican
- Mike Chaney (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $174,000
- Cash on hand: $333,000
- Mitch Young
- Raised this period: $500
- Cash on hand: $0
- Mike Chaney (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Bruce Burton
- No New Report Showing
- Bruce Burton
Public Service Commissioners
Northern District
- Republican
- Mandy Gunasekara
- Raised this period: $74,000
- Cash on hand: $113,000
- Chris Brown
- No New Report Showing
- Tanner Newman
- No New Report Showing
- Mandy Gunasekara
Central District
- Republican
- Brent Bailey (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $8,000
- Cash on hand: $28,000
- Brent Bailey (incumbent)
- Democrat
- Dekeither Stamps
- No New Report Showing
- Dekeither Stamps
Southern District
- Republican
- Dane Maxwell (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $1,000
- Cash on hand: $23,000
- Nelson Wayne Carr
- Raised this period: $47,000
- Cash on hand: $7,000
- Dane Maxwell (incumbent)
Transportation Commissioners
Northern District
- Republican
- John Caldwell (incumbent)
- Raised this period: $10,000
- Cash on hand: $115,000
- John Caldwell (incumbent)
Central District
- Republican
- Rickey Pennington Jr.
- No New Report Showing
- Rickey Pennington Jr.
- Democrat
- Willie Simmons (incumbent)
- No New Report Showing
- Willie Simmons (incumbent)
Southern District
- Republican
- Charles Busby
- Raised this period: $21,000
- Cash on hand: $191,000
- Charles Busby
- Independent
- Steven Brian Griffin
- Raised this period: $25,000
- Cash on hand: $18,000
- Steven Brian Griffin
The next round of campaign finance reports are due June 9th for the May 1 through May 31 period. Another reporting will be due July 10th for the month of June in the lead up to the August 8th Primary Election Day.