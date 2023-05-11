Home
>Editorial Cartoon
>
Mind of Ramirez: Why do we need...
Mind of Ramirez: Why do we need spending cuts?
By: Michael Ramirez - May 11, 2023
With the debt ceiling looming overhead, Michael Ramirez addresses why spending cuts should be a part of the plan to raise it–namely $31 trillion in national debt.
About the Author(s)
Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
More Like This
More From This Author
Culture | Michael Ramirez •
May 7, 2023
Mind of Ramirez: Coronation of a King
Editorial Cartoon | Michael Ramirez •
May 2, 2023
Mind of Ramirez: Give Me All Your Money
Editorial Cartoon | Michael Ramirez •
May 1, 2023
Mind of Ramirez: Fiscal Insanity
Previous Story
Editorial Cartoon | Michael Ramirez •
April 28, 2023
Mind of Ramirez: Clarence Thomas
Michael Ramirez suggests that the media’s recent attacks on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will backfire with a comical parallel to Wylie Coyote & the Roadrunner. RELATED OPINION: Justice Thomas Did Not Violate Any Ethics Law