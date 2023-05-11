Skip to content
Home
>
Editorial Cartoon
>
Mind of Ramirez: Why do we need...

Mind of Ramirez: Why do we need spending cuts?

By: Michael Ramirez - May 11, 2023

With the debt ceiling looming overhead, Michael Ramirez addresses why spending cuts should be a part of the plan to raise it–namely $31 trillion in national debt.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
More Like This
More From This Author
Culture  |  Michael Ramirez  • 
May 7, 2023

Mind of Ramirez: Coronation of a King
Editorial Cartoon  |  Michael Ramirez  • 
May 2, 2023

Mind of Ramirez: Give Me All Your Money
Editorial Cartoon  |  Michael Ramirez  • 
May 1, 2023

Mind of Ramirez: Fiscal Insanity
Previous Story
Opinion  |  Sid Salter  • 
May 10, 2023

Without charges, arrests or indictments, how’s Bryant to defend himself in TANF scandal?