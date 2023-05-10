Reeves’ re-election campaign reports over $9 million cash on hand

Brandon Presley - left (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis - Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Tate Reeves - right (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis - Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Republican incumbent Mississippi Governor far outpaces leading Democratic opponent Presley who announced $1.7 million on hand last week.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ re-election campaign has announced that the incumbent Republican raised $1.7 million between January and April this year, putting his cash on hand total over the $9 million mark.

Governor Reeves’ campaign began the 2023 election cycle with nearly $7.9 million, based on 2022 end of year reporting filed in January between his two campaign accounts – Tate for Governor and Tate Reeves.

Last week, Democratic front runner Brandon Presley, the current Northern District Public Service Commissioner, announced his campaign had raised more than any other Democratic candidate for Governor in Mississippi history in the first reporting period for the 2023 election cycle. Presley’s campaign said the Democrat would report $1.35 million raised between January and April with $1.6 million cash on hand. Presley’s 2022 end of year filing reported his campaign with $723,801 cash on hand.

In a release on the latest campaign finance report, Governor Reeves said he was humbled by the strong show of support from Mississippians in every region of our state.

“Mississippi is stronger than it has ever been. We’ve created thousands of jobs and raised wages by thousands of dollars. Our state’s graduation rate is at an all-time high and our unemployment rate is at an all-time low. More Mississippians are working than ever before and our kids are achieving more in the classroom than ever before,” Reeves is quoted as saying. “But there’s so much more to do. I will continue to protect our values and ensure that Mississippi is the best place to live, work and raise a family. We’re going to keep up the Mississippi momentum. This is Mississippi’s time.”

According to the Governor’s campaign, Mississippians represent 92.4% of all contributors to Reeves and account for over 88% of all contributions.

The first term Governor will face two primary opponents in the August 8th Republican Primary Election.

Full campaign finance reports for this period have not been released as of yet and none have been loaded on the Secretary of State’s website at the time of this article’s publication.

Magnolia Tribune will have a complete rundown of all statewide and commission candidates’ filings once the reports have been made public.