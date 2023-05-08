Mississippi’s Smith, Stough advance to ‘American Idol’ Top 5

Zachariah Smith (left) and Colin Stough (right) advance to American Idol's Top 5. (Photos from Smith and Stough's Facebook pages)

The singers from the Amory area will perform Disney classics in the show’s Mother’s Day episode as they vie to make the Top 3.

America voted Sunday night, sending two Mississippians into the American Idol Top 5 for the first time in the show’s history.

Zachariah Smith and Colin Stough, both from the Amory area, made the cut from the Top 8 and will now head to Disneyland for next week’s show where the remaining contestants will sing Disney favorites.

On Sunday night, the contestants sang music from the collection of Alanis Morrisette and Ed Sheeran who were filling in as judges for Katy Perry and Lionel Richie alongside Luke Bryan. Perry and Richie were in London to perform at the coronation concert for King Charles III.

Smith and Stough sang songs from Morrisette. Smith covered “Ironic” while Stough performed “Hand in My Pocket” with a country rock flare.

Zachariah Smith and Colin Stough after making the American Idol Top 5, (Photo from Smith’s Facebook page)

It was also duet night, where contestants paired up to perform Sheeran’s songs on the American Idol stage. Smith joined Haven Madison in “Thinking Out Loud” and Stough teamed up with Megan Danielle on “Dive.”

The full Top 5 are:

Zachariah Smith

Colin Stough

Megan Danielle

Iam Tongi

We Ani

The competition will continue on Sunday, May 14th at 7pm – Mother’s Day – as America will vote once again, this time to advance Top 3.