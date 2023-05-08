Eminence Academy hosts business fair for student entrepreneurs

The event allows children between the ages of six and fifteen to develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers for a one-day marketplace.

On Sunday, Eminence Academy hosted its 2023 Annual Children’s Business Fair at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Through this event, children develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at a one-day marketplace.

The business fair is sponsored by Eminence Academy, Brown Missionary Baptist Church, Acton Academy, AdviseCCR, and the Acton School of Business, as well as support of donors and volunteers. About forty booths were set up at Sunday’s event.

Steyven Henry, the CEO of Eminence Academy, said that children that participated in the event were between the ages of six and fifteen, and all of them are young entrepreneurs.

“They’ve come up with these creations, they’re selling everything from cakes to eggs, pictures, and jewelry,” Henry continued. “It’s important because even if they decide they don’t want to be an entrepreneur when they grow up, it gives them the ‘stick-to-it-ness’ to do whatever it is that they want to do. Our big thing is that you don’t have to wait to become an adult to be amazing, you can be amazing at any age. This gives them the opportunity to get started on their goals and their dreams early.”

Lindsay Kelly from VELA Education Fund said they are proud to support unconventional education entrepreneurs like Henry, who are not only charting a new path for learners, but also empowering them as the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“These children are unlocking their creativity and skills and passions at such an early age. Mississippi will benefit from their leadership for years to come!” said Kelly.

Pheonix Drobeck was among the young entrepreneurs at the business fair on Sunday. Speaking on her business, Phoenix said that when she was three years old her family got chickens and by the age of five, she started selling eggs. She explained that those in her community started calling her the “Egg Chick” and it stuck.

To date, Phoenix has sold enough eggs to purchase a used horse trailer and saddle.

The Egg Chick sells items such as eggs, freeze dried eggs and duck eggs, as well as banana chips, apple chips, strawberry chips, and more.

A young artist, Abigail Hamilton, displayed her creations for buyers. She said that mostly, her paintings were based on some she has done previously, but “better versions.”

“Bigger and better,” Abigail said. “When you mess up, you can turn it into something new and something great.”

Hamilton’s beautiful, creative and uplifting works feature titles such as “Bluetiful” and “Seasons.”

Carmen Jones with Elyce Creations said that the name of her business comes from the middle name she shares her Grandma.

“I wanted to bring her into my business,” Jones said. She added that the earrings and t-shirts she sells are made her and wanted to “let it be known that I can do this myself.”

Eminence Academy stated that they believe principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation.

“Whether an entrepreneur is famous like Elon Musk or Oprah Winfrey, or they are one of the thousands of unsung business owners across this country, these are the people who make sacrifices to innovate, create jobs and serve their communities.”