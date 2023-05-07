Skip to content
Home
>
Culture
>
Mind of Ramirez: Coronation of a King

Mind of Ramirez: Coronation of a King

By: Michael Ramirez - May 7, 2023

Michael Ramirez pokes fun at the coronation of King Charles in England and at critics of the coronation, noting hypocrisy in how society obsesses over social media influencers.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
More Like This
More From This Author
Editorial Cartoon  |  Michael Ramirez  • 
May 3, 2023

Mind of Ramirez: COVID or Weingarten, who did more damage to kids?
Editorial Cartoon  |  Michael Ramirez  • 
May 2, 2023

Mind of Ramirez: Give Me All Your Money
Editorial Cartoon  |  Michael Ramirez  • 
May 1, 2023

Mind of Ramirez: Fiscal Insanity
Previous Story
Culture  |  Susan Marquez  • 
May 5, 2023

Journey to outer space at the Rainwater Observatory