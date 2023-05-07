Mind of Ramirez: Coronation of a King

Michael Ramirez pokes fun at the coronation of King Charles in England and at critics of the coronation, noting hypocrisy in how society obsesses over social media influencers.
About the Author(s)
Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
May 5, 2023