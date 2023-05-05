Hood Industries breaks ground on new state-of-the-art plywood facility in Beaumont

A year after tornado damage forced their facility to close, the plywood manufacturer announced an over $200 million investment that will bring 265 jobs to Perry County.

In April 2022, a tornado tore through Perry County, Mississippi, causing significant damage and forcing the Hood Industries’ plywood facility and mill to be deemed inoperable. Yet, the company understood what the facility meant for the residents in the area, tracing its roots back 40 years when it was purchased and became the first wood products manufacturing facility for Hood Industries.

“The mill has been one of the cornerstones of our company because of the support received from the community of Beaumont, Perry County, and surrounding areas, and the hard work of our excellent employees,” said Warren Hood, Owner & CEO of Hood Companies, in a statement.

According to the company, after months of considering options, Hood Industries made the decision to reinvest in Beaumont where it all began for the company.

“Perry County and Beaumont are both very special to Hood Industries,” said Jay Galloway, President of Hood Industries in the company’s statement. “Even after we surveyed the damage of last year’s tornado, we wanted to rebuild where it all started. We are part of this community, and they are part of us.”

On Thursday, just over a year since the tornado ripped through the community, Hood Industries held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new state-of-the-art laminated plywood panel manufacturing facility to be operated in Beaumont.

“When a tornado tore through Perry County, in April 2022, and shut this plant down, some would have abandoned hope. But not Hood Industries,” said Governor Tate Reeves, who was on hand for the ceremony.

Governor Tate Reeves speaks at the Hood Industries groundbreaking event on May 4, 2023. (Photo from Reeves’ Facebook page)

The project represents an over $200 million corporate investment by Hood Industries and will create 265 direct jobs at the new facility.

Perry County, the Town of Beaumont, the Mississippi Development Authority and AccelerateMS are working with the company to support the investment and infrastructure upgrades.

Hood Industries expects to have the new facility up and running by early 2025.