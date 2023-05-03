Mind of Ramirez: COVID or Weingarten, who did more damage to kids?

Home
Mind of Ramirez: COVID or Weingarten,...
By: Michael Ramirez - May 3, 2023
Michael Ramirez takes on Randi Weingarten’s role in keeping schools closed during the COVID pandemic.
Related: ‘Learning Loss Is Real’: Lori Lightfoot Slams Randi Weingarten’s Teachers’ Union for Delaying School Reopening
Related: Randi Weingarten faces backlash for claiming AFT tried to reopen schools starting April 2020
About the Author(s)
Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
