Mississippi’s Stough, Smith continue American Idol journey in Top 8

By: Frank Corder - May 2, 2023
Colin Stough Zachariah Smith

Zachariah Smith (left) and Colin Stough (right) - Photos from Smith and Stough's Instagram

After back-to-back nights of performances and eliminations, America voted and the two young men from near Amory make the cut.

The last 48 hours has surely been a whirlwind for Colin Stough and Zachariah Smith, the two Mississippi performers from near Amory competing to be the next American Idol.

Learn more about Stough and Smith here.

On Sunday night, both made the cut into the Top 10. Stough, 18, sang “Midnight Rider” by the Allman Brothers Band while Smith, 19, performed “Don’t Bring Me Down” by Electric Light Orchestra.

Then, 24 hours later, Stough and Smith took the stage again, this time delighting the judges – and the fans at home – with “It’s Been a While” by Staind and “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi, respectively.

The young men both advanced to the Top 7 based on the votes tallied from across the country which totaled over 20 million. However, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie used a save to keep another contestant in the competition – Oliver Steele – to close the show, rounding out the Top 8.

The Top 8 finalists are:

  • Colin Stough
  • Zachariah Smith
  • Megan Danielle
  • Haven Madison
  • Iam Tongi
  • Warren Peay
  • Wé Ani
  • Oliver Steele

Watch the performances from Mississippi’s Stough and Smith below.

The Top 8 in American Idol will continue the competition on Sunday, May 7th at 7pm CT.

