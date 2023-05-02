Home
Mind of Ramirez: Give Me All Your Money
By: Michael Ramirez - May 2, 2023
Michael Ramirez takes on the failure of First Republic Bank, the latest in a string of institutions to face runs before going under.
About the Author(s)
Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
