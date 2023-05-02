Skip to content
Clark Beverage Group announces $100 million expansion in Madison County

By: Frank Corder - May 2, 2023

Rendering of Clark Beverage Group's new Madison County facility

The distributor, with assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, is expected to add 30 new jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) and Governor Tate Reeves announced on Monday that the Clark Beverage Group, a leading distributor of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages like Coca-Cola, will add 30 new jobs with a $100 million expansion in Madison County.

“This $100 million investment and expansion into the Madison County Mega Site represents Clark Beverage Group’s commitment to our employees and their families for growth, as well as our strong relationship with our consumers and communities which we serve every day in Mississippi,” said Ken Skutnik, the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Clark Beverage Group operates five locations in Mississippi.

According to MDA, the expansion involves the addition of a new sales and distribution facility, as well as the acquisition of more equipment to better serve the consumers of Mississippi and neighboring states. The company’s investment will help support more local suppliers, and the new employees will be paid above the county’s and state’s average wages.

MDA states that it is providing assistance in support of the project through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX. Madison County also is assisting with the project.

“We’ve created an environment that makes it easy to start and grow a business in Mississippi, and because of that companies are expanding across our state. Clark Beverage Group’s expansion in Madison County will create 30 good-paying, high-quality jobs for Mississippians and further strengthen Mississippi’s already strong economy,” Governor Reeves stated in the release. “This is another win for Madison County and Mississippi.”

The new facility is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2025.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
