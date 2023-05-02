Clark Beverage Group announces $100 million expansion in Madison County

The distributor, with assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, is expected to add 30 new jobs.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) and Governor Tate Reeves announced on Monday that the Clark Beverage Group, a leading distributor of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages like Coca-Cola, will add 30 new jobs with a $100 million expansion in Madison County.

“This $100 million investment and expansion into the Madison County Mega Site represents Clark Beverage Group’s commitment to our employees and their families for growth, as well as our strong relationship with our consumers and communities which we serve every day in Mississippi,” said Ken Skutnik, the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Clark Beverage Group operates five locations in Mississippi.

According to MDA, the expansion involves the addition of a new sales and distribution facility, as well as the acquisition of more equipment to better serve the consumers of Mississippi and neighboring states. The company’s investment will help support more local suppliers, and the new employees will be paid above the county’s and state’s average wages.

MDA states that it is providing assistance in support of the project through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX. Madison County also is assisting with the project.

“We’ve created an environment that makes it easy to start and grow a business in Mississippi, and because of that companies are expanding across our state. Clark Beverage Group’s expansion in Madison County will create 30 good-paying, high-quality jobs for Mississippians and further strengthen Mississippi’s already strong economy,” Governor Reeves stated in the release. “This is another win for Madison County and Mississippi.”

The new facility is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2025.