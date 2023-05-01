Home
Mind of Ramirez: Fiscal Insanity
By: Michael Ramirez - May 1, 2023
Michael Ramirez takes on the fiscal irresponsibility of the federal government and the risk of losing our status as reserve currency around the world.
RELATED: U.S. National Debt Clock
About the Author(s)
Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
