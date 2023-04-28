Home
Mind of Ramirez: Clarence Thomas
By: Michael Ramirez - April 28, 2023
Michael Ramirez suggests that the media’s recent attacks on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will backfire with a comical parallel to Wylie Coyote & the Roadrunner.
About the Author(s)
Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
