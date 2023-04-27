Christian artist CeCe Winans rocked the house in Flowood

CeCe Winans is the most awarded and best-selling female gospel artist of all time with over 40 awards and recognitions including 12 Grammys and 20 Dove awards.

Legendary Christian artist CeCe Winans led a sold out crowd in energetic worship Saturday night at Word of Life Church in Flowood. Her show in the Magnolia state was one of her many sold out shows on the Believe For It tour, named for her latest album which was released in 2021.

Winans’ signature powerful voice rang out over the audience during powerful hits such as “Hunger,” “Alabaster Box,” “King of Glory” and “Believe For It,” but she was soft spoken during moments of storytelling and testimony sharing, which added an element of intimacy to the event.

CeCe Winans is the most awarded and best-selling female gospel artist of all time with over 40 awards and recognitions including 12 Grammys and 20 Dove awards. Her career started as a child, with a song written for her and her brother, BeB,e Winans to perform as a duet on the PTL (Praise the Lord) Club in 1982. They were introduced by Jimmy Baker.

“The song was actually given to us by Tammy Faye Baker,” Winans told the crowd at the concert.

The singer, speaker, author and co-pastor shared an emotional time of testimony with her fans Saturday night, taking a break between songs to reminisce about her childhood in a family of ten kids and the beginnings of her singing career which has now spanned the majority of her life. Winans has sold over five million albums in her four decade career.

The artist has made known that her main goal is to worship God and to glorify Him—and Winans has been consistent with that throughout her career. Winans’ genuine performance ushered a truly moving environment over the sanctuary of the church. While CeCe is one of the most successful artists of all time, she kept a humble environment to the performance that crafted a close-knit, church worship service feel to the show, including showcasing the lyrics on the screen so even new fans of Winans could follow along in worship.

Winans’ authentic performance showed that she is not slowing down in her worship any time soon, truly illustrating the lyrics “with every breath that I am able, I will sing of the Goodness of God.”

