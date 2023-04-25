Home
The Mind of Ramirez: Tucker &...
The Mind of Ramirez: Tucker & Lemon
By: Michael Ramirez - April 25, 2023
Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon Say Goodbye
Michael Ramirez takes on the firing of Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon on the same day, with a play on Lemon’s criticism of Nikki Haley.
About the Author(s)
Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
