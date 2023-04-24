Skip to content
Home
>
Culture
>
Thinking deeply for God’s sake

Thinking deeply for God’s sake

By: Alistair Begg - April 24, 2023

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Alistair Begg
Alistair Begg has been in pastoral ministry since 1975. Following graduation from The London School of Theology, he served eight years in Scotland at both Charlotte Chapel in Edinburgh and Hamilton Baptist Church. In 1983, he became the senior pastor at Parkside Church near Cleveland, Ohio. He has written several books and is heard daily and weekly on the radio program, Truth For Life. His Daily Devotionals are presented here via a syndication agreement.
More Like This
Previous Story
Culture  |  Russ Latino  • 
April 22, 2023

On the Menu: Creole Jambalaya & Sazerac