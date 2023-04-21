Skip to content
IHL announces Dr. Nave is no longer President of Alcorn State University

By: Frank Corder - April 21, 2023

(Photo from Alcorn State University)

It is unknown if Nave, the 20th President at Alcorn State, was terminated or resigned.

Dr. Felecia Nave is no longer the President of Alcorn State University, her alma mater, according to a release on Thursday from the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning. Nave had served in the position since 2019 and was the 20th President of the nation’s oldest HBCU.

Dr. Felicia Nave

No reason was given for the unexpected change in leadership at Alcorn, and it is not known as of yet if Nave resigned or was terminated.

All references to Nave have been removed from Alcorn State’s website.

Dr. Nave has faced criticism and even protests from certain segments in the student body during her tenure, with some claiming she lacked transparency and communication.

A statement from IHL President of the Board of Trustees Tom Duff merely said, “The Board wishes Dr. Nave well as she pursues new opportunities.”

Dr. Ontario Wooden

Dr. Ontario S. Wooden, who currently serves as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, was named as Interim President of Alcorn State.

According to IHL, Dr. Wooden began his tenure as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs in 2020.

“We appreciate Dr. Wooden’s willingness to take on the role of interim president,” said IHL President Duff. “He has a keen understanding of the challenges in higher education and we are confident he is well-prepared to lead Alcorn State University at this time.”

Prior to joining Alcorn State University, Dr. Wooden served as associate vice chancellor for Student Success and Academic Outreach at North Carolina Central University (NCCU). Dr. Wooden earned a master’s and a doctorate in higher education from Indiana University Bloomington. He earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Albany State University.

