MDOT to expand projects after high level of funding from Legislature

The 2023 funding is a record high for the Mississippi transportation department.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is pleased to have received a historic high level of funding from the state Legislature in 2023, coming in at nearly $2 billion, with almost $1.5 billion earmark-free as well as $620 million in supplemental funding.

The excess funding will be used for major construction projects such as emergency road and bridge repair, ports, rails and airports.

Brad White

“I thank the Mississippi Legislature for providing MDOT consequential funding not seen since the 1987 Highway Bill,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “An earmark-free appropriation will allow the agency more flexibility to maximize federal funds and make prudent use of taxpayer dollars. Rest assured that with the trust bestowed upon the agency by the Legislature, the men and women of MDOT are up to the task and ready to get to work for the people of the state.”

MDOT’s $620 million supplemental appropriation includes:

$450 million for capacity projects, which are construction projects that add lanes and/or build new roadways to increase traffic capacity.

$100 million for the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund (ERBRF), which provides funding to revitalize local roads and bridges across the state.

$30 million for a new fund for multimodal projects to better address the needs of ports, airports and rails.

$40 million in federal matching funds.

“This funding will allow for the further revival of the agency’s capacity program—meaning new construction—along with addressing other important needs,” said White. “The resulting projects will improve safety, enhance mobility and boost economic growth and development across Mississippi. I personally thank Governor Tate Reeves who first cast the vision for this type of investment.”

For several years, MDOT has focused largely on maintenance projects instead of major construction projects due to lack of funding and rising costs. Funding from the 2023 Legislative Session will allow MDOT to embark on several major capacity projects that will increase safety, alleviate congestion and help grow Mississippi’s economy.

As a result, funded capacity projects now include:

Pavement rehabilitation and widening on U.S. 49 from O’Neal Rd. to School Rd. in Harrison County. Construction on this $43 million project should begin in 2023.

New alignment on State Route 15 from Union County line to 1 mile north of State Route 4 at Ripley in Tippah County. Construction on this $150 million project should begin in 2024.

New alignment on State Route 2 from existing State Route 15 to State Route 15 bypass in Tippah County. Construction on this $45 million project should begin in 2024.

Widening of State Route 19 from State Route 492 to Tucker in Neshoba County. Construction of this $65 million project should begin in 2024.

Interchange improvement on the Flowers interchange on I-20 in Warren County. Construction of this $10 million project should begin in 2024.

Widening on U.S. 90 from State Route 609 to Dolphin Dr. in Jackson County. Construction of this $60 million project should begin in 2024.

Widening of I-55 from Church Rd. to State Route 302 in Desoto County. Construction of this partially funded $125 million project should begin in 2025.

New alignment of State Route 7 from State Route 9 to just north of State Route 6 in Lafayette County. Construction of this partially funded $150 million project should begin in 2025.

MDOT hopes to see significant improvements to the state’s infrastructure based on this funding.