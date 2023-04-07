State officials join forces for public safety summit

The agenda includes discussions on human trafficking, cyber crime, and domestic violence, among other topics, while offering solutions.

Governor Tate Reeves, Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell are joining together to host the inaugural Mississippi Public Safety Summit.

The summit is set for May 8-10 at The Refuge in Flowood. It aims to bring together state and local law enforcement, prosecutors, and first responders from across Mississippi. Their goal is to discuss challenges impacting public safety and the criminal justice networks.

Speakers in attendance will address the issues and offers solutions that can be applied across professional platforms.

“Law enforcement officers, first responders and prosecutors are the first line of defense for Mississippians,” said Governor Reeves. “I’m honored to have the chance to highlight some of these brave public servants and thank everyone who helped to put together this important event. The state of Mississippi remains committed to upholding law and order and keeping our residents safe.”

Speakers will include:

Tim Ballard, Founder of Operation Underground Railroad

Former Command Master Chief of SEAL Team Six Dave Cooper

Delta State University Professor Dr. Kent Wessinger

SSA Bradley Hentschel, Supervisory Special Agent – FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.

“We know we are stronger when we work together,” said Attorney General Fitch. “At the Attorney General’s Office, we have had immense success in serving justice when we work together with prosecutors and law enforcement across the state. Our hope is to provide a platform for other leaders across the state to pool their collective knowledge and make Mississippi a safer place for everyone.”

Topics will include drug culture, fighting human trafficking, building successful law enforcement teams, first responders, working with the media and more.

“Communication amongst public safety leaders is a crucial component in ensuring safety to their communities,” said Commissioner Tindell. “The Department of Public Safety is proud to announce this summit and bring public safety leaders from across state together to discuss topics that will in turn help improve their communities and enhance their public safety in their counties and municipalities.”

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney will also take part in the summit, with both providing updates from their offices.

A portion of the summit will include an awards luncheon hosted by Governor Reeves on the event’s final day.

