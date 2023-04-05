Mississippi tornado relief efforts: How you can help

A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez - Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mississippians from the Coast to Corinth are coming alongside the state and federal government response seeking to help those in need.

On March 24, 2023, deadly tornadoes and severe weather swept thorough the State of Mississippi, damaging homes, businesses, and entire communities in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey Counties. Over the next week, more severe weather took its toll on neighboring communities.

Governor Tate Reeves said the state of Mississippi will continue doing everything it can to marshal every resource available to support fellow Mississippians who are in need.

“I’m devastated by the destruction and loss of life that these storms have caused,” said Governor Reeves. “The state will be there to help them rebuild. We’re not going anywhere and we’re in it for the long haul. Please join me in praying for the family and friends of those who lost loved ones in this trying time.”

MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney provided an update on Monday.

“As of this morning, more than $2 million of assistance has been approved,” McCraney said. “Over the next few weeks our goals will be debris remove and utility restoration.”

McCraney said MEMA is working with federal and local officials to find housing solutions.

“We want to be transparent and set expectations that this will be a long recovery process. We encourage anyone who’s wanting to help the recovery process to check into our site at MSEMA.org to learn more about donations and volunteer efforts. And as always, stay safe Mississippi,” McCraney noted.

State and Federal Assistance

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey counties are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the Small Business Association (SBA). According to the Governor’s office, small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Attala, Chickasaw, Clay, Grenada, Holmes, Issaquena, Itawamba, Lee, Leflore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Sunflower, Washington and Yazoo in Mississippi. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17836.

Residents in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey Counties can also now register for FEMA Individual Assistance by going online to disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-621-FEMA (3362).

The state of Mississippi and FEMA have opened four Disaster Recovery Centers to help survivors of the March storms and tornadoes with their recovery. Below are locations of the centers:

Carroll County : J.Z. George High School 900 George St. Carrollton, MS 38947

Humphreys County : Humphreys County Library 105 Hayden St. Belzoni, MS 39038

Monroe County : Justice Court Building 1619 Highway 25 Amory, MS 38821

Sharkey County : Heritage Manor 431 West Race St. Rolling Fork, MS 39159

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that assistance is available for communities and agricultural producers affected by the severe weather and tornado that tore through Mississippi on March 25. For more information, visit link.

Here’s how you can help

In an effort to help the victims of these deadly tornadoes, Bank of Anguilla, Bank of Yazoo, BankPlus, CB&S Bank, Cleveland State Bank, Community Bank, Guaranty Bank, Planters Bank, Renasant Bank, Southern Bancorp, and Trustmark have each committed $10,000 to begin relief efforts for delta communities in a fund called The Heart of the Delta Foundation. For more information or to contribute to the ICBA Foundation, click here. For more information about the ABA Foundation, visit www.aba.com/donaterelief.

Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) announced a partnership with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to collect and organize donations for redistribution among storm victims in affected areas at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

“Items such as bottled water, nonperishable foods, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and more were then transported to Rolling Fork and Amory during the week of March 26,” MDAC said. “Commissioner Gipson pledged that MDAC will continue assisting MEMA and DPS in these efforts.”

Additionally, MDAC’s Genuine MS® cooking team has partnered with the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board, Cal-Maine Foods Inc., PECO Foods Inc. and Foam Packing to prepare and serve breakfast and lunch for 400 volunteers, first responders and displaced families on the ground in Silver City on Tuesday.

According to MEMA, you can donate non-perishable food and drinks (especially caffeinated and sports drinks), hygiene products, laundry detergent, baby items (formula/diapers), and paper products. Here are several donation locations and contact information:

Humphrey’s County Emergency Management Agency Point of Contact: Tamekia Jones- (662) 836-8347 Address: 106 East Street Silver City, MS

Old Amory Garment Point of Contact: Patty Parker- (662) 257-2474 Address: 902 Main Street South Amory, MS

Amory Regional Museum Point of Contact: Wayne Knox- (662) 315-1849, (662) 256-276 Address: 801 3rd Street South Amory, MS

Carroll-County-Old Vaiden High School Gym Point of Contact: Stella Bell- (662) 897-0511 Address: 504 Mulberry Vaiden, MS 39176



Water delivery sites include:

Carroll County Emergency Operations Center, 20480 MS HWY 35, McCarley, MS 38943

Montgomery County: Winona Coliseum, 200 Recreational Drive, Winona, MS

MEMA said trusted organizations operating in the affected area know where volunteers are needed. Depending on the disaster and the current phase it is in, volunteers can be extremely helpful to ensure survivors can return to their new normal. The online volunteer matching platform, volunteermississippi.org, will post opportunities as they become available.

Monetary Donations can be made to the American Red Cross or Salvation Army. Donations can also be made to The Bank of Anguilla Disaster Relief Fund. The address is P.O. Box 188 Anguilla, MS 38721. The account number is 6245427. The routing number is 065302675.