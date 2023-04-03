Mississippi Delta banks create fund for rebuilding after tornadoes

A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez - Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

On Friday, March 24, a devastating string of storms hit Mississippi, resulting in at least 21 deaths and decimating the towns in its path. To help the victims of these deadly tornadoes, Bank of Anguilla, Bank of Yazoo, BankPlus, CB&S Bank, Cleveland State Bank, Community Bank, Guaranty Bank, Planters Bank, Renasant Bank, Southern Bancorp, and Trustmark have each committed $10,000 to begin relief efforts for delta communities in a fund called The Heart of the Delta Foundation.

“By Saturday morning after the storms’ impact was clear, bankers from these Delta area banks began brainstorming how to help rebuild and quickly realized a need for a unified way to support recovery in such a broad area,” said Gordon Fellows, Mississippi Bankers Association (MBA) President and CEO.

Together, the banks decided to have donations made through the local Heart of the Delta Foundation (a 501c(3)) so that local and national support could be funneled through one organization and distributed throughout the damaged Delta communities and adjacent counties impacted by the storm.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, an organization who works with many Mississippi banks to support affordable housing development, has also pledged to match up to $250,000 in donations made to the Foundation.

The Heart of the Delta Foundation will work closely with local organizations and community leaders to determine how to appropriate funds where they are needed most in a statewide effort to reach every community that has been impacted.

The American Bankers Association (ABA) Foundation, and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) Foundation have also both begun generating national fundraising support for recovery. The ABA has pledged to contribute $50,000 to their fund, and ICBA has pledged a donation as well. Both foundations will direct funding to different areas of need across the path of damage.

“We are devastated by the loss of life in Mississippi and know communities across the state face a long road to recovery,” said ABA president and CEO Rob Nichols. “Banks throughout the state are already stepping up to support customers and communities in need. Our hope is that by activating the ABA Foundation’s Disaster Relief Program, the entire banking industry can contribute to the relief effort and help get Mississippians back on their feet.”

Additionally, the MBA will work with other local Mississippi groups as well to help ensure funding for rebuilding efforts is as thorough and widespread as possible, like the CREATE Foundation in Tupelo, who has established the Amory/Monroe Disaster Relief Fund to raise funds for rebuilding efforts in those areas of the state.

“We’re proud of the initiative these local banks are taking to prepare to rebuild. The MBA is pleased to support their efforts and to kick off a national fundraising effort with our partners at the American Bankers Association and the Independent Community Bankers of America. We encourage banks and businesses throughout Mississippi and the nation to join the effort to support,” said Fellows.

Banks, businesses, individuals are invited to contribute to The Heart of the Delta Foundation, the CREATE Foundation, and the ABA and ICBA funds.

For individuals who would like to contribute to the Heart of the Delta Foundation, contributions to the Heart of the Delta Foundation can be mailed to: The Heart of the Delta Foundation, P O Box 145, Belzoni, MS 39038. An online donation option will be coming soon.

For updates and the links to contribute to each of these recovery efforts, visit www.msbankers.com/tornado-relief.