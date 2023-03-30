Trump indicted

Skip to content
By: Frank Corder - March 30, 2023

It’s the first time in American history that a sitting or former president has faced criminal charges.

A grand jury in Manhattan, New York has voted to indict former President Donald Trump.

It is the first time in U. S. history that a president – sitting or former – has faced criminal charges. 

While the indictment remains sealed, the investigation of Trump stems from a payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels by his former attorney Michael Cohen in 2016 to keep Daniels quiet about an alleged affair. 

That affair has been denied by both Trump and Daniels. 

“The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011, 2016, 2017, and now again in 2018. I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened,” Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, wrote in a statement shared by a BuzzFeed in 2018.

Trump, who has announced a third run for the White House, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He and his lawyers have said the investigation is politically motivated. 

Multiple sources have reported that Trump will likely surrender to authorities in New York next week. 

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
