Trump indicted

A grand jury in Manhattan, New York has voted to indict former President Donald Trump.

It is the first time in U. S. history that a president – sitting or former – has faced criminal charges.

While the indictment remains sealed, the investigation of Trump stems from a payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels by his former attorney Michael Cohen in 2016 to keep Daniels quiet about an alleged affair.

That affair has been denied by both Trump and Daniels.

“The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011, 2016, 2017, and now again in 2018. I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened,” Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, wrote in a statement shared by a BuzzFeed in 2018.

Trump, who has announced a third run for the White House, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He and his lawyers have said the investigation is politically motivated.

Multiple sources have reported that Trump will likely surrender to authorities in New York next week.