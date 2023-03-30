President Biden to visit Mississippi community devastated by tornado

President Joe Biden speaks at the construction site of the Hudson Tunnel Project in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, during an event on infrastructure. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh - Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

As resources continue to pour into the communities impacted by the Friday tornado, President and First Lady Biden announce a visit to Rolling Fork.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Rolling Fork, Mississippi on Friday.

There has been no word as of yet as to what other state or federal officials will be accompanying the President during his stop in the Magnolia State.

The White House released the following statement regarding the visit:

“On Friday, March 31, the President and the First Lady will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi. The President and the First Lady will visit with first responders, state and local officials, and communities impacted by the devastation from recent storms, survey recovery efforts, and assess what additional Federal support is needed. Additional details to follow.”

Jill and I are praying for those who have lost loved ones in the devastating tornadoes in Mississippi and those whose loved ones are missing.



I spoke with @tatereeves, @SenatorWicker, @SenHydeSmith, and @BennieGThompson to express my condolences and offer full federal support. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 25, 2023

Sharkey, along with Carrol, Humphreys, and Monroe counties were devastated by a massive tornado that spanned a 100 mile path across the state of Mississippi on Friday. The storm decimated several small towns and left at least 25 dead.

After the storm Governor Tate Reeves issued an official State of Emergency for the communities that were impacted.

“I’m devastated by the destruction and loss of life that these storms have caused,” said Gov. Reeves. “The state of Mississippi will continue doing everything we can to marshal every resource available to support our fellow Mississippians who are in need. The state will be there to help them rebuild. We’re not going anywhere and we’re in it for the long haul. Please join me in praying for the family and friends of those who lost loved ones in this trying time.”

Resources have begun to pour in for residents for towns like Rolling Fork, Silver City, and Amory. The White House also approved a request by the Governor, supported by the Mississippi delegation, for individual and public assistance.

Those living in the four counties can register online at www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for anyone who is hearing or speech impaired.