Magical world of Cinderella coming to Jackson

The tale of Cinderella that has enchanted young and old alike for generations meets the majesty of classical ballet in a special performance by the World Ballet Series on April 5th in Jackson, Mississippi.

Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions is presenting the World Ballet Series: Cinderella in over 130 cities across the U.S. The Mississippi performance will be at Thalia Mara Hall.

The largest classical ballet touring project in the United States, the World Ballet Series: Cinderella will be performed live by a multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers gathered to bring the most celebrated fairy tale to life with a promise of “happily ever after.”

The ballet touts a visually stunning production accompanied by Sergei ProkoHiev’s engaging musical score, over 150 radiant costumes, hand-sewn in Ukraine, richly detailed hand-crafted sets and sparkling choreography by Estonian choreographer Marina Kesler.

Mississippi’s audience will meet the wacky stepsisters, stepmother, and fairy grandmother, see how the pumpkin becomes the carriage, follow everyone’s favorite princess as she falls in love with a prince, and how her dreams come true – all before the clock strikes midnight.

The Principal Dancer is Katherine Malkovich, a Golden Mask Prize winner. She will perform the role of Cinderella, alongside the Italian rising star of classical ballet Leonardo Celegato, an Estonian National Ballet demi-soloist, as a guest soloist.

The company notes that the performance will also showcase a new generation of dancers, including critics’ favorite performance by Angelina Zgurskaya in the role of the Stepmother.

The ballet of Cinderella is said to be full of humor and dazzling technique, magic and surprises set to astound everyone from the first-time patron to the most experienced balletomanes.

Tickets are available here. Watch the official trailer for the World Ballet Series: Cinderella below.