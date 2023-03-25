Mississippi Tornado Carves 100-Mile Path of Destruction, At Least 23 Dead

Prayers are being lifted across the Magnolia State for families and communities following deadly storms late last night.

At least one tornado ripped across Mississippi, cutting a 100-mile path of destruction. The towns of Rolling Fork in Sharkey County and Silver City in Humphreys County were ravaged. Other devastation was reported in Monroe and Carrol Counties.

Governor Tate Reeves has issued an official State of Emergency following the storms in all counties affected. The State of Emergency comes less than 24 hours after severe weather, which included tornadoes, tragically took the lives of at least 23 Mississippians and left dozens more injured, and caused extensive damage to communities across Mississippi.

“I’m devastated by the destruction and loss of life that these storms have caused,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The state of Mississippi will continue doing everything we can to marshal every resource available to support our fellow Mississippians who are in need. The state will be there to help them rebuild. We’re not going anywhere and we’re in it for the long haul. Please join me in praying for the family and friends of those who lost loved ones in this trying time.”

Governor Reeves directed all state agencies to discharge their emergency responsibilities as deemed necessary and set forth in Mississippi’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

Mississippi Emergency Management (MEMA) indicated this morning that at least 23 Mississippians have lost their lives due to the storm.

Morning Update as of 6:20am:

We can confirm 23 dead, dozens injured, 4 missing due to last night's tornadoes. We have numerous local and state search and rescue teams that continue to work this morning. A number of assets are on the ground to assist those that have been impacted — msema (@MSEMA) March 25, 2023

Search and rescue efforts continue and there is fear the number of casualties will increase. The current death toll matches a tornadic event that occurred on April 27, 2011. It is the most recorded deaths since two massive tornadoes claimed 104 lives in 1971.

Unfortunately, these numbers are expected to change. https://t.co/XTGNJUxw3W — msema (@MSEMA) March 25, 2023

After the storm was spotted, radar confirmed that debris was being pulled as high as 22,000 feet in the air. The Weather Channel reports that this is indicative of at least an EF3 tornado. Storm chaser video reflects the ferocity of the tornado as it approached Rolling Fork.

Storm Chasers Video of Tornado Approaching Rolling Fork

Video footage from Rolling Fork this morning reveals the sheer devastation of the storm.

According to a representative from the Governor’s office, if anyone is interested in donating water or other resources you can do so at the Rolling Fork Civic Center, which is prepared to accept donations.

The storm’s devastation was not confined to Rolling Fork and Silver City. Three deaths were reported in Carroll County. Two more deaths were reported on the other side of the state in Monroe County, where the town of Amory experienced extensive property damage.