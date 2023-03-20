Skip to content
Hopkins bows out of State Senate District 1 race

By: Frank Corder - March 20, 2023

The move leaves State Sen. McClendon unopposed in his bid for re-election.

State Representative Steve Hopkins (R) has represented Mississippi House District 7 in DeSoto County since 2016. 

Earlier this year he announced he was not running for re-election to the House and instead choosing to run for the State Senate in District 1.  He was set to face incumbent State Senator Michael McClendon in the Republican Primary. 

However, on Monday, Hopkins posted a Facebook message saying he was suspending his campaign for State Senate. He will now work with the Conservative Coalition of Mississippi (CCM) to help elect other conservative legislators. 

“Today, I am officially suspending my campaign for State Senate. This was a difficult decision to make since it has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Mississippi as State Representative,” Hopkins wrote. “However, I have decided that this is the best way to ensure success for the Conservative Coalition of Mississippi (CCM), which seeks to elect 50 grassroots conservatives to the legislature by 2027.

Hopkins thanked his family and supporters, and said he will never stop fighting for Mississippi and the conservative values that make this country great. 

As he notes, CCM is a grassroots effort to ensure conservatism remains at the forefront of Mississippi politics, a cause Hopkins says he is determined to see through.

“I am confident that with 50 conservative legislators in the legislature, the go-along-to-get along Republican establishment and the radical socialist agenda will have no chance against us. I’m excited for what our future holds,” Hopkins concluded. 

Rep. Hopkins’ exit from the Senate District 1 race leaves Senator McClendon unopposed in both the Primary and General Election. 

Democrat Gail Lyons qualified for the seat but chose instead to seek the House District 7 seat when Hopkins didn’t seek re-election.  She is the lone Democrat now in that House race. Three Republicans qualified for HD 7 as well seeking to replace Hopkins.

