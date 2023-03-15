JSU President resigns after being placed on leave

Thomas Hudson was placed on administrative leave in early March.

The Jackson State University President Thomas Hudson has resigned, effective March 31.

Hudson will stay on leave with pay until the effective date of his resignation, according to the Institutions for Higher Learning (IHL).

Hudson was placed on administrative leave on March 2nd after IHL called a special meeting for the purpose of discussing what was labeled a JSU “personnel matter.” Members met in executive session to flesh out the agenda item which was not initially disclosed.

No reason has yet been given as to why Hudson was placed on leave and why he is resigning. IHL renewed had his contract earlier this year.

After Hudson being placed on leave, Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony was named as temporary acting President. She will remain in that position for the time being. According to IHL, the Board of Trustees will discuss the future leadership of Jackson State at its regular Board meeting later this month.