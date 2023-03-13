Six Mississippi teams make college basketball postseason tournaments

Mississippi head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin looksat the overhead monitor for a replay of a foul called against her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Ole Miss women, Mississippi State men and women make NCAA Tournament. USM and Alcorn men, Jackson State women make NIT.

Mississippi will be represented in the college basketball postseason, either in the Men’s or Women’s NCAA or NIT tournaments, by six teams.

Here’s a breakdown of who made it in and when to watch:

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball

The Ole Miss Women’s Basketball team was awarded with an 8th seed in the WNCAA Tournament, setting the Rebels up against 9th seed Gonzaga on March 17th. The Rebels went 11-5 in SEC play and finished 23-8 overall.

This is the first time the Ole Miss Women’s team has gone to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons since the 2004-2005 seasons.

Mississippi State Men’s Basketball

First-year Head Coach Chris Jans lead the Mississippi State men’s team to the NCAA Tournament, its first appearance since 2009. The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 21-12 overall record and went 8-10 in Southeastern Conference play.

The 11th seed Bulldogs will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (22-11, 14-6 ACC) on Tuesday, March 14th in a First Four Round game in the Midwest bracket.

Mississippi State Women’s Basketball

Like their men’s squad, the Mississippi State Women’s Basketball team received an 11th seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs (20-10, 9-7 SEC) will also play in a First Four Round matchup, theirs on March 15th.

The MSU Women will face another 11th seed, Illinois, who went 22-9 on the year. This will be the Bulldogs first NCAA Tournament appearance in four years.

Southern Miss Men’s Basketball

The regular season Sun Belt champion Southern Miss Men’s Basketball team was selected to play in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) for the first time since 2014. The Golden Eagles posted a 25-6 overall record, going 14-4 in conference.

Southern Miss is a 4 seed and will play UAB on Tuesday, March 14th in Birmingham, Alabama.

Alcorn Men’s Basketball

The Alcorn Men’s Basketball team finished the regular season as co-champions in the SWAC posting an 18-13 overall record with 15-3 conference record. Their co-champion Grambling was left out of the NIT selection.

Alcorn will face 2nd seed North Texas on March 15th in the NIT Tournament.

Jackson State Women’s Basketball

The regular season SWAC champion Jackson State Women’s Basketball team was an automatic qualifier for the NIT Tournament. The Tigers finished the season with a 21-9 overall record and losing only one conference game to go 17-1 in the SWAC.

The bracket has not been released as of the publication of this article, so it is unknown as of yet who the Jackson State Women will play this week.