Barbara and Ed Blackmon withdraw from legislative races

The withdrawals clear the field for their children to replace the two in the Mississippi House and Senate.

Following the qualifying deadline for the 2023 Mississippi general election, Senator Barbara Blackmon (D) and Representative Edward Blackmon (D) were among the candidates running for re-election. Both qualified to run on January 3rd.

On February 1st – the last day to qualify – Senator Blackmon’s son Bradford qualified to run against his mother. That same day, the Blackmons’ other son, Lawrence, qualified to run against his father.

However, Ed and Barbara Blackmon have since withdrawn from their respective races, clearing the field for their children to replace them in the Mississippi Legislature as many opined would be the case when the younger Blackmons signed up to run.

Senator Barbara Blackmon withdrew on March 4th while Representative Ed Blackmon withdrew on February 10th, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.

As previously reported here at Magnolia Tribune, Bradford and Lawrence qualified for the same seat as their parents on the deadline, some raised concerns about their intent.

“One can only surmise that the parents will withdraw from these races having handed off their seats to their children. It’s the kind of thing that would normally draw some attention,” Brett Kittredge previously wrote for the Magnolia Tribune.

Magnolia Tribune has sought comment from the Blackmons’ previously to no avail. Request for comment has also been sent to Chairman Tyree Irving with the Mississippi Democratic Party but as of the time of publication no comment has been received.

Ed Blackmon has served as a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives for nearly 40 years. Barbara Blackmon has represented District 21 as State Senator since 2016.

Both of the Blackmons’ current terms end on January 2, 2024.