Skip to content
Home
>
Culture
>
Ole Miss Honors College celebrates 25...

Ole Miss Honors College celebrates 25 years

By: Frank Corder - March 10, 2023

25th Gala event for the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College at Ole Miss (Photo from the Honors College Facebook page - taken by Joe Worthem of J. Worthem Photography)

The Barksdales have gifted the Honors College at the University of Mississippi over $37 million.

The Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

A gala event hosted at The Inn at Ole Miss drew over 300 honors students, alumni, donors, staff, faculty, and other stakeholders to mark the milestone.

The Honors College at Ole Miss was established in 1997. Jim and Sally Barksdale worked with former Ole Miss Chancellor Robert Khayat to make the Honors College a reality. When Sally Barksdale died in 2003, the college was named in her honor. The Barksdales’ gifts to the Honors College total more than $37 million.

Jim Barksdale receives a standing ovation at the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College 25th Gala (Photo from Honors College Facebook page – taken by Joe Worthem of J. Worthem Photography)

According to the university, students in the Honors College come from 38 states and represent 84 majors. The Honors College offers its students in-depth courses in a smaller classroom environment. The Honors College also provides opportunities for experiential learning in the U.S. and abroad.

For the 2022-2023 academic year, 1,636 students were accepted into the Honors College. The university notes that the number includes 463 freshmen, 270 (or 58%) of which are Mississippi residents.

Ethel Young Scurlock, the Dean of the Honors College, praised the students who sought a more rigorous learning environment, saying in a statement they are “vital in helping us advance our reputation as one of the best honors colleges in the country.”

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 9, 2023

INTERVIEW: Ezell settling into new role as Congressman
Business  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 2, 2023

Singing River Orthopedics first to perform new innovative ACL tear treatment in Mississippi
Business  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 1, 2023

Mississippi procurement assistance gets new name
Previous Story
Business  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 1, 2023

Braves to host Shuckers in Season Opening Minor League Series