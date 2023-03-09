Braves to host Shuckers in Season Opening Minor League Series

The Biloxi Shuckers bested the Mississippi Braves in 18 of their 30 matchups in 2022.

Opening Day for Minor League Baseball in Mississippi is under a month away, and tickets for the season opener featuring the Mississippi Braves hosting their in-state rival Biloxi Shuckers are now on sale.

Both teams are coming off of disappointing seasons and look to improve in 2023.

Friday, April 7th at Trustmark Park in Pearl, the Braves and Shuckers will dust off their gloves and get back on the diamond in an early season matchup. Both teams would love to win the opening three-games series, not only for bragging rights but to set their season off on the right foot.

Each team will host 69 home games of their 138-game season. The Braves play their home games at Trustmark Park while the Shuckers call MGM Park in Biloxi home.

The Braves and Shuckers will meet in 27 games this 2023 season. Last year, the Shuckers bested the Braves in 18 of the 30 games the two teams played.

The offseason saw a change in ownership for the Shuckers. The franchise was sold to Shuckers Baseball, LLC, a Mississippi entity owned and operated by John Tracy. Tracy is the Executive Chairman and CEO of Dot Family Holdings, the parent company of Dot Foods, North America’s largest food industry redistributor.

The Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Their 2022 record was 67-68 which left them in third place in the four-team Southern League South Division.

The Braves, a Double-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, finished with a 62-74 record in 2022 and in last place in the Southern League South Division.

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale for the two teams, as well as season tickets for those fans who want to guarantee their seats and catch all of the action.

For ticket information, click the team’s name: Mississippi Braves / Biloxi Shuckers