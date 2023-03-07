Treasurer McRae announces extension to 2023 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest

The submission deadline has been extended to March 20.

The Mississippi Treasurer’s office has announced an extension to the 2023 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest.

The theme for all submitted artwork is “What do I want to be when I grow up?”

Students who enter the competition are competing for over $3,000 in Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) scholarships.

It is open to any student from Pre-K to 12th grade that is enrolled in a classroom, after school program or homeschooling program.

A $500 Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) scholarship will be awarded to the first place contestant in each of the following age categories:

Pre-Kindergarten – 2nd Grade

3rd – 5th Grades

6th – 8th Grades

9th – 12th Grades

A second place prize of a $250 MACS scholarship and third place prize of a $100 MACS scholarship will also be awarded in each category.