Treasurer McRae announces extension to 2023 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest

By: Sarah Ulmer - March 7, 2023

Photo from ABC Article '6 Health Insurance Options for College Students.' Photo Credit: Getty Images

The submission deadline has been extended to March 20.

The Mississippi Treasurer’s office has announced an extension to the 2023 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest.

The new deadline is March 20.

The theme for all submitted artwork is “What do I want to be when I grow up?”

Students who enter the competition are competing for over $3,000 in Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) scholarships.

It is open to any student from Pre-K to 12th grade that is enrolled in a classroom, after school program or homeschooling program.

2023 Art Contest Rules & Submission Details

A $500 Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) scholarship will be awarded to the first place contestant in each of the following age categories:

  • Pre-Kindergarten – 2nd Grade
  • 3rd – 5th Grades
  • 6th – 8th Grades
  • 9th – 12th Grades

A second place prize of a $250 MACS scholarship and third place prize of a $100 MACS scholarship will also be awarded in each category. 

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Sarah Ulmer
Sarah is a Mississippi native, born and raised in Madison. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she studied Communications, with an emphasis in Broadcasting and Journalism. Sarah’s experience spans multiple mediums, including extensive videography with both at home and overseas, broadcasting daily news, and hosting a live radio show. In 2017, Sarah became a member of the Capitol Press Corp in Mississippi and has faithfully covered the decisions being made by leaders on some of the most important issues facing our state. Email Sarah: sarah@magnoliatribune.com
