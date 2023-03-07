Skip to content
Medicaid urges members to update personal information by April 1

By: Sarah Ulmer - March 7, 2023

States are now required to redetermine Medicaid eligibility.

The Mississippi Division of Medicaid is notifying members that eligibility renewals will begin on April 1, 2023.

The renewals come after the federal government’s decision to end the continuous Medicaid coverage requirement for states on March 31. This requirement was enacted during the COVID-19 public emergency, ensuring that states would continue to provide Medicaid coverage to any person who had been eligible on or after March 18, 2020. Whether the person’s income or circumstances shifted during that time period had no bearing on the coverage.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) was passed in December by Congress, which requires states to begin redetermining the eligibility of Medicaid members. April 1 is the latest that process can begin in each state.

All renewals for current Medicaid members must be initiated within 12 months following April 1, and completed within 14 months.

The Division of Medicaid (DOM) has begun sending notices to current recipients to alert them of this change. The entity has also hired temporary staff to help with the caseload and the streamlining of training requirements.

In January, DOM also launched a Stay Covered campaign, which includes a Coverage Champions program for community partners, advocates and providers to support Medicaid members. That effort also prepares members for the end of the continuous coverage requirement. The Stay Covered webpage includes a link for members to update their contact information and provides more important information about the unwinding process.

Members can update their information online here or by calling DOM at 1-800-421-2408 or 601-359-6050.

