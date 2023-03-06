Carr in the driver’s seat in New Orleans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher - Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The former Raider QB will be cruising in black and gold this fall.

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas summed up the thoughts of many Saints fans late Monday morning: “Thank you Jesus.”

Thank you Jesus 🙏🏾 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 6, 2023

That sigh of relief from Thomas and the black and gold nation was because Pro Bowl Quarterback and former Las Vegas Raider Derek Carr is now a Saint.

The news broke Monday that 31-year-old Carr would be cruising into New Orleans, and he confirmed the revelation with two words on Twitter: “Who dat.”

The New Orleans NFL team has struggled to find the right fit behind center since future Hall of Fame Quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Jameis Winston-Andy Dalton experiment did not yield the results Head Coach Dennis Allen would have liked, finishing 7-10 this past season in a division that should be up for grabs annually for the Saints taking.

With Carr, Allen knows what he is getting, having been the Raiders coach when the young gunslinger was drafted in 2014 by the now Sin City franchise. It was Allen who made the decision to start Carr as a rookie.

Carr was with the Raiders franchise for nine seasons, in which time he racked up over 35,000 passing yards, 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions. His record with the Raiders was 63-79.

The Raiders wanted Carr to sign a no-trade clause in his contract this offseason, but the quarterback declined, resulting in him receiving an immediate release and allowing him to pursue other teams.

The Saints were one of three teams actively looking to put Carr in the driver’s seat. The other two were New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers.

A report from the USA Today Saints Wire says that Carr’s contract with New Orleans is a four-year deal worth nearly $150 million with $100 million in total guarantees.

The four-time Pro Bowl recently put on a clinic in the precision passing challenge at this year’s Pro Bowl Games. See the video below.