Axed Democratic Challenger to Presley Threatens Party with Lawsuit

A couple of weeks ago, the Mississippi Democratic Party voted to disqualify two African American candidates for governor. The decision was allegedly based on whether the candidates had filed Statements of Economic Interest with the MS Ethics Commission.

Magnolia Tribune previously explored the decision and found no less than fifty-six (56) other Democratic candidates who failed to timely file SEI, but were not disqualified.

One of those candidates, Bob Hickingbottom, is firing back. In a letter shared with Magnolia Tribune, Hickingbottom asks the Democratic Party to reverse its decision and threatens to file a lawsuit if it fails to do so. Hickingbottom indicated that he had submitted the letter to Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving. The letter appears below: