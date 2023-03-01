Mississippi procurement assistance gets new name

The Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs is rebranding the technical assistance centers as APEX Accelerators.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) announced this week that the Mississippi Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) now has a new name – Mississippi APEX Accelerator.

More than 95 PTACs nationwide, including Mississippi’s PTAC, will change to the new name in the coming months as the program is now under the umbrella of the Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs.

Officials are quick to note that the mission and assistance will not change.

“We are devoted to supporting the businesses in our state. With our new identity, we will intensify our outreach and continue our top-notch support for all government contracting needs,” said MDA Director of Minority and Small Business Carol Harris in a statement. “New name yet same dedication.”

MDA says the procurement assistance program has played a crucial role in supporting small businesses wanting to access the government contracting market. By offering resources and guidance on the procurement process, the staff has helped numerous businesses throughout the state flourish.

The APEX Accelerators will continue to assist small businesses within Mississippi’s 82 county service areas with government contracting opportunities for federal, state, and local entities. Their goals include expanding the government and defense industries, strengthening the supply chain, promoting inclusion and diversity, and facilitating cyber security compliance and training.

MDA says the new APEX Accelerators brand reflects the program’s mission to spur innovation and help small businesses reach new heights.

The initiative has upcoming events in Meridian and Columbus to help small businesses navigate government procurement contracting. To learn more, click here.