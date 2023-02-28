Postpartum Medicaid extension moves through Mississippi House

The bill passed the House Medicaid Committee on a voice vote after Speaker Gunn and Chairman Hood allowed it to be placed on the agenda.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi House Medicaid Committee passed Senate Bill 2212 out to the floor for consideration by the full chamber.

The legislation would “authorize and direct the Division of Medicaid to provide 12 months of continuous coverage postpartum for any individual who qualifies for Medicaid as a pregnant woman to the extent allowable under federal law.”

Prior to taking up the legislation, Chairman of the House Medicaid Committee, State Representative Joey Hood (R), said that he along with Speaker of the House Philip Gunn (R) requested information regarding postpartum coverage. The Director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid provided them with a letter on the matter on Monday.

Speaker Gunn, who was previously against the legislation, told WTVA 9 News on Monday that based on the letter, they no longer consider the particular legislation expansion.

“It’s my understanding that they have now decided that it’s not expansion and they are for it,” Gunn said. “So, we will take that and consider that and how to move forward.”

In taking the matter up in committee, Rep. Hood said he wanted to get the bill on the calendar in a “clean form” as they work it through the process.

The Division of Medicaid reported to lawmakers that the estimated gross cost in Fiscal Year 2024 would be $32 million, with $7.1 million coming from the state’s share. The agency noted that it can finance a 12-month postpartum coverage duration over the long term “with a relatively minimal impact on the Medicaid budget.” If cost does become a concern, the agency says it can recommend adjustments to other medical spending.

You can read the full letter below.

State Representative Missy McGee (R) said that this legislative effort is something they have worked on for several years now. The state Senate attempted to pass similar legislation in the 2022 session, but it failed in the House. Senators passed it this session by a vote of 41-11.

McGee said now in this post-Dobbs era, the change will strengthen the state’s social safety net and modernize the approach for helping the state’s most vulnerable citizens.

“I’ve often heard the statement that Mississippi takes pride in being the safest state for a baby to be born,” Rep. McGee said. “This bill demonstrates that we, as policymakers, also recognize that our commitment to life cannot end once a baby takes his or first breath, that we also care for that baby and his mother outside of the womb.”

Rep. McGee said the bill also provides a very important cost-effective approach for delivering care, noting that the bill does not expand Medicaid eligibility to any person that is currently not covered. That has been the chief concern among Republicans who have opposed the measure as it has, until now, been viewed as Medicaid expansion versus an extension.

The Pine Belt lawmakers said the legislation “simply authorizes and directs the Division of Medicaid to provide twelve months of continuous coverage postpartum for any individual who already qualifies for Medicaid coverage.”

Some of the committee members voiced their frustration with the process the bill has taken. While those legislators support the legislation, they expressed irritation at the timing of the policy being taken up in committee.

State Representative Omeria Scott (D) said she is pleased that the postpartum legislation is being taken up for consideration, adding that the members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus have advocated for this program “all this time.”

“I want to say to you gentleman that I am glad that this legislation is before us, for whatever reason. If it’s political, then you know, we all got to sit at the judgment seat, don’t we gentleman?” Scott said. “So, whatever it is, it is time for us to do something for women in this state.”

Rep. Scott said hopefully this is an awakening and that lawmakers will move forward not only in providing postpartum care for women, but in Medicaid expansion for these same women who work 18 hours at Walmart and 27 hours at a convenience store and do not have insurance.

State Representative John Hines (D) said almost twenty percent of Mississippi’s population lives in poverty. He said it is a shame that we have to wait until the “political winds” turn for this issue to be taken up, a not-so-veiled reference to Governor Tate Reeves (R) change of tone when he announced Sunday that he would sign the legislation if it passed the Legislature.

“This is a moment that we should be celebrating the lives of women who actually bring life, but yet it is a political ploy in this process,” Hines said. “I’m supporting this legislation because it’s the right thing to do, but I am appalled that the leadership of this state has waited until their backs are against the wall and they are in trouble before they decide to do the right thing by taking care of women in this state.”

“Let’s pass this piece of legislation, let’s get it out of this committee and let’s do the right thing by women in this state,” Hines continued.

The 18-member House committee passed the legislation on a voice vote and moved it to the House floor for consideration.

But not all were pleased with the developments over the last few days at the Capitol.

State Representative Steve Hopkins (R) said the legislation is “nothing more than the expansion of Obamacare.”

“The vote on the floor of the House and Senate on this bill will show the people of Mississippi just how few platform Republicans there are in the Legislature,” Hopkins said. “Our Legislature is being controlled by Democrats and Romney Republicans.”

Dr. Jameson Taylor, the director of research and legislative affairs for the American Family Association, wrote a column last month in opposition to the Medicaid extension for postpartum care. By authorizing “postpartum” Medicaid coverage, Taylor wrote that the Mississippi Legislature would go a long way toward “locking in this shadow expansion of Medicaid.”

Taylor said on Tuesday that Medicaid currently provides 60 days of postpartum coverage because the actual definition of the postpartum period is 42 days.

“There is no such thing as a 12-month-long postpartum period, which means this bill is based on a lie. Also, these are working-age, able-bodied adults we are talking about. They can get Obamacare silver plan coverage by merely working a minimum wage job,” Dr. Taylor argued. “In passing this, Republicans are walking headlong into the trap of welfare expansion and socialized medicine set by the Biden administration.”

Magnolia Tribune will continue to follow this bill as it moves to the floor for debate by the full House body.