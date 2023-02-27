Skip to content
Attorney General Fitch outlines Empowerment Project

By: Sarah Ulmer - February 27, 2023

The Mississippi AG recently visited with Magnolia Tribune to talk about a new initiative to better support women and children in the state.

Since the Dobbs decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in the summer of 2022, the Mississippi Attorney General’s office led by Lynn Fitch has worked to bring about what she calls the Empowerment Project.

Attorney General Fitch recently sat down with Magnolia Tribune to discuss the new initiative aimed at better supporting women and children in the post-Roe era across Mississippi.

Fitch said the initiative is a call to action for all, specifically the state, to do more for women and children. That includes an emphasis on the following areas:

  1. More quality, affordable childcare options for families.
  2. Workplace flexibility options.
  3. Enforcing child support requirements across the state.
  4. Addressing issues within the foster care system and working to streamline the adoption process.
  5. Providing additional resources to mothers and children.

You can watch the full interview with Attorney General Fitch below.

Sarah Ulmer
Sarah is a Mississippi native, born and raised in Madison. She is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she studied Communications, with an emphasis in Broadcasting and Journalism. Sarah’s experience spans multiple mediums, including extensive videography with both at home and overseas, broadcasting daily news, and hosting a live radio show. In 2017, Sarah became a member of the Capitol Press Corp in Mississippi and has faithfully covered the decisions being made by leaders on some of the most important issues facing our state. Email Sarah: sarah@magnoliatribune.com
