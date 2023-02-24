Enjoy Southern cuisine in an historic setting at Weidmann’s in Meridian

The Queen City restaurant opened in 1870 and continues to please hungry patrons every day of the week.

There is no shortage of must-eat-at restaurants in Mississippi, and Weidmann’s Restaurant in downtown Meridian should be near the top of that list.

Located within walking distance of the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience and the Mississippi State University Riley Center, Weidmann’s has been serving up good eats in the Queen City for over 150 years.

Weidmann’s storied history is part of what makes the establishment worth visiting.

Established in 1870 by Felix Weidmann, a Swiss immigrant who was a chef on a transatlantic steam ship, the restaurant was originally located in the Union Hotel before moving to its current location on 22nd Avenue in 1923. Henry Weidmann, Felix’s grandson, owned the restaurant at the time.

In the 1940s through the 1960s, it was open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week expect for Christmas.

In the 1960s, former Mississippi State and West Point football star Shorty McWilliams and his wife – Gloria Weidmann – became owners of the restaurant. McWilliams twice finished in the top ten for the Heisman Trophy. Then in the 1980s, ownership was passed to Poo Chancellor and his wife – Gloria McWilliams.

In the late 1990s, a group of investors purchased and renovated the restaurant, reopening in 2000 under the new ownership. In 2010, the restaurant closed briefly but it was soon reopened by Charles Frazier. Frazier’s goal has been to provide outstanding and affordable Southern cuisine in an historic setting, and that is exactly what Weidmann’s delivers.

Their menu features a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pasta, chicken, seafood and steak dishes that will please the pickiest of palates. From their fried green tomatoes with 1870 sauce to their blue cheese & bacon burger to shrimp & grits to a juicy filet mignon cooked over the grill, there is something from everyone at Weidmann’s every day of the week. You can browse their menu here.

Peanut Butter Crocks (photo from Weidmann’s website)

One of the unique features of Weidmann’s can be found on every table – a peanut butter crock and an assortment of crackers. Weidmann’s touts that the tradition of these table pairings dates back to the 1940s, when, as they say, legend has it there was a shortage of butter due to the World War II. The local lore goes that a guest mentioned to Henry Weidmann, the owner at the time, that peanut butter would be a good replacement to accompany the crackers since butter was scarce. The notion stuck with Henry, and he later found a potter in Louisville, Mississippi to make the crocks for each table. The restaurant carries on that tradition and has partnered with a local potter in Meridian who provides the peanut butter crocks.

Weidmann’s is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and for brunch on Sunday.

The restaurant also has a balcony bar area and banquet rooms for local gatherings or civic club meetings. Weidmann’s also caters in the Meridian area.

The next time you’re in the Meridian area, be sure to swing by Weidmann’s for a true Mississippi Southern dining experience. Your taste buds will surely thank you.