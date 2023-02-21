Mississippi Elections: Republicans to grow super-majority in House 

Mississippi Republicans on track to pick up two to three seats in State House, growing already dominant super-majority.
All 122 seats in the Mississippi State House will be on the ballot this year. There just won’t be much competition by the time we get to the November 7 general election.
Republicans currently hold a 77-42 majority in the chamber, with three independents.
Here is a look at where things stand post-qualifying deadline.
Most races for House seats are without serious contests. Republicans do not face a Democrat in seventy-four races. With due respect to third party and independent candidates, the GOP is a virtual lock to win seventy-three of those seats.
The one potential exception is District 64. Rep. Shanda Yates was elected as a Democrat in 2019, defeating longtime Republican Rep. Bill Denny. She left the Democratic Party last session, and is running as an independent this cycle. Amile Wilson is running as a Republican for the seat. Yates has proven she can win the district with a “D” next to her name. The intrigue will be how she competes with an “I” next to her name. In many ways, she has proven that the independent moniker is fitting in her first term in office, often aligning with Republicans on economic issues and with Democrats on social issues.
There are only four races in which Republican incumbents have drawn Democratic challengers. Reps. Sam Mims (HD 97), Carolyn Crawford (HD 121), Jeff Hale (HD 24) and Bill Kinkade (HD 52), will face Democrats Thompson Benton (HD 97), John Dedeaux (HD 121), David Olds/Sandy Kerr (HD 24) and Dianne Black (HD 52). With Speaker Philip Gunn retiring from the Legislature, HD 56 became an open seat. After rumors of a crowded Republican field to replace Gunn, only Clay Mansell qualified as a Republican. He drew as a Democratic challenger Sharon Moman. The race to replace outgoing Rep. Dana Criswell also drew both Republican and Democratic candidates, with Justin Keen and Jimmy Wallace qualifying as Republicans and Jarvis Cook qualifying as a Democrat. In each of these races, the expectation is that the Republican will prevail.
Additionally, Republicans will pick up at least two seats previously held by Democrats. Long-time Democratic Rep. Tommy Reynolds is not seeking re-election. His district, District 33, was moved from the Delta to Harrison County as a part of redistricting. Three Republicans and no Democrats have qualified. Celeste Hurst will capture District 75 for Republicans. Held by Democrat Rep. Tom Miles for three terms, he opted against a tough re-election.
The biggest challenge to Republicans will be other Republicans. There are thirty-two (32) contested Republican primaries in the House.
Democrats do not have a Republican opponent in 39 races. But even when they do, much like the Republicans, the incumbent party should be fine. One notable Democratic seat is HD 57, currently held by Ed Blackmon. Blackmon qualified, but so did his son Lawrence. This is a similar setup to what occurred in the Mississippi Senate, where Barbara Blackmon (Ed’s wife) and their son Bradford qualified. One can only surmise that the parents will withdraw from these races having handed off their seats to their children. It’s the kind of thing that would normally draw some attention.
Finally, I mentioned one independent in Shanda Yates above, but there is another. Rep. Angela Cockerham opted to run as an independent four years ago rather than facing a Democratic challenger in the primary. Like Yates, Cockerham is close to the Republican leadership, naturally irritating some Democrats. She won re-election as an independent, and this year, she didn’t even draw an opponent.
Tallying it up, Republicans are likely to finish with 79 seats. A win by Wilson in District 64 would push that number to 80.
|District
|Democrat
|Republican
|Independent/ Third Party
|Rating
|HD1
|Bubba Carpenter; Corrie Linton
|Safe R
|HD2
|Nick Bain; Chris Wilson; Brad Mattox
|Safe R
|HD3
|Tracy Arnold; Sergio Warren
|Safe R
|HD4
|Jody Steverson
|Donald Scott
|Safe R
|HD5
|John Faulkner
|Safe D
|HD6
|Jarvis Cook
|Justin Keen; Jimmy Wallace
|Amos Thompson
|Safe R
|HD7
|Kim Remak; Progeorlan Walker; Jamey Goodkind
|Safe R
|HD8
|Trey Lamar
|Safe R
|HD9
|Cedric Burnett
|Safe D
|HD10
|Brady Williamson; Josh Hawkins; Lofton Gray
|Safe R
|HD11
|Lataisha Jackson
|Safe D
|HD12
|Clay Deweese
|Safe R
|HD13
|Steve Massengill
|Safe R
|HD14
|Sam Creekmore
|Safe R
|HD15
|Beth Waldo
|Safe R
|HD16
|Rickey Thompson
|Safe D
|HD17
|Shane Aguirre
|Safe R
|HD18
|Jerry Turner
|Safe R
|HD19
|Randy Boyd
|Safe R
|HD20
|Rodney Hall; Charlie Hoots
|Safe R
|HD21
|Donnie Bell
|Safe R
|HD22
|Jon Lancaster
|Safe R
|HD23
|Andy Stepp; Jack Willis; Perry Bailey
|Andy Clark
|Safe R
|HD24
|David Olds; Sandy Kerr
|Jeff Hale
|Safe R
|HD25
|Dan Eubanks
|Safe R
|HD26
|Orlando Paden
|Safe D
|HD27
|Kenneth Walker; James Woods; Tonya Wilder
|Safe D
|HD28
|Doc Harris; John Williams
|Safe R
|HD29
|Robert Sanders
|Safe D
|HD30
|Tracey Rosebud; Sedrick Smith
|Safe D
|HD31
|Otis Anthony
|Safe D
|HD32
|Soloman Osborne
|Safe D
|HD33
|Dennis Nowell; Jim Estrada; Jonathan Dantzler
|Safe R
|HD34
|Kevin Horan
|Safe R
|HD35
|Joey Hood
|Safe R
|HD36
|Karl Gibbs; Terell Harris
|Safe D
|HD37
|Andy Boyd
|Safe R
|HD38
|Cheikh Taylor
|Safe D
|HD39
|Dana McLean
|Safe R
|HD40
|Hester Jackson
|Charlie Roberts; Jacob Hisaw
|Likely D
|HD41
|Kabir Karrien
|Claude Simpson
|Safe D
|HD42
|Carl Mickens
|Shantell Stevens
|Safe D
|HD43
|Rob Roberson; Kenneth Aasand
|Safe R
|HD44
|Scott Bounds; Justin James
|Phillip Pope
|Safe R
|HD45
|Kenny Rush; Lindsey Kidd; Keith Jackson
|Trent Rickles
|Safe D
|HD46
|Karl Oliver; Bill Downs
|Safe R
|HD47
|Bryant Clark
|Safe D
|HD48
|Jason White; Cliff Hays
|Safe R
|HD49
|Willie Bailey
|Stacey Smith
|Safe D
|HD50
|John Hines
|Safe D
|HD51
|Rufus Straughter; Larry Bradford
|Safe D
|HD52
|Dianne Black
|Bill Kinkade
|Safe R
|HD53
|Vince Mangold
|Safe R
|HD54
|Kevin Ford
|Safe R
|HD55
|Oscar Denton
|Safe D
|HD56
|Sharon Moman
|Clay Mansell
|Safe R
|HD57
|Ed Blackmon; Lawrence Blackmon
|Safe D
|HD58
|Bob Anderson; Jonathan McMillan
|Safe R
|HD59
|Brent Powell
|Safe R
|HD60
|Fred Shanks
|Safe R
|HD61
|Gene Newman
|Safe R
|HD62
|Jeremy Lee; Lance Varner
|Safe R
|HD63
|Stephanie Foster; Dyamone White
|Safe D
|HD64
|Amile Wilson
|Shanda Yates
|Toss Up
|HD65
|Chris Bell
|Safe D
|HD66
|Roshunda Harris; Fabian Nelson; Gregg Divinity
|Safe D
|HD67
|Earle Banks
|Safe D
|HD68
|Zakiya Summers
|Safe D
|HD69
|Tamarra Butler
|Safe D
|HD70
|William Brown
|Safe D
|HD71
|Ronnie Crudup
|Safe D
|HD72
|Justis Gibbs; Synarus Green; Rukia Lumumba; Aliean Stingley
|Safe D
|HD73
|Jill Ford
|Safe R
|HD74
|Lee Yancy
|Safe R
|HD75
|Celeste Hurst
|Ryshonda Beechem
|Safe R
|HD76
|Greg Holloway
|Rickey Smylie
|Safe D
|HD77
|Price Wallace
|Safe R
|HD78
|Randy Rushing
|Safe R
|HD79
|Mark Tullos; Kyle Cockrell
|Safe R
|HD80
|Omeria Scott
|Safe D
|HD81
|Steve Horne; Ben Shirley
|Safe R
|HD82
|Charles Young
|Safe D
|HD83
|Billy Calvert
|Safe R
|HD84
|Troy Smith
|Safe R
|HD85
|Jeffery Harness; Richard Buford
|Michael Longnecker
|Safe D
|HD86
|Shane Barnett
|Safe R
|HD87
|Joseph Tubb; Kim Fagan
|Safe R
|HD88
|Buck Torske; Chuck Blackwell; Thommy Parker; Christopher Hodge
|Safe R
|HD89
|Donnie Scoggin
|Safe R
|HD90
|Noah Sanford
|Safe R
|HD91
|Bob Evans
|Safe D
|HD92
|Becky Currie
|Safe R
|HD93
|Timmy Ladner
|Safe R
|HD94
|Robert Johnson
|Safe D
|HD95
|Jay McKnight; John Barnes
|Safe R
|HD96
|Angela Cockerham
|Safe I
|HD97
|Thompson Benton
|Sam Mims
|Safe R
|HD98
|Daryl Porter; Lance Brown
|Safe D
|HD99
|Bill Pigott
|Safe R
|HD100
|Ken Morgan; Jacob Brogan
|Safe R
|HD101
|Kent McCarty
|Safe R
|HD102
|Missy McGee
|Safe R
|HD103
|Percy Watson
|Safe D
|HD104
|Larry Byrd; Blake Nobles
|Safe R
|HD105
|Dale Goodin; Elliot Burch; Matt Brewer
|Safe R
|HD106
|Jansen Owen
|Safe R
|HD107
|Doug McLeod; Steve Lott
|Safe R
|HD108
|Stacey Wilkes; Alana Campo; Bill Cruse
|Safe R
|HD109
|Manly Barton
|Safe R
|HD110
|Jeramey Anderson; Shira Stallworth
|Safe D
|HD111
|Eric Camp; Jimmy Fondren; David Futch
|Safe R
|HD112
|John Read; Tim Aycock
|Safe R
|HD113
|Hank Zuber
|Safe R
|HD114
|Jeff Guice
|Casey Whitehead
|Safe R
|HD115
|Feliz Gines; Phil Harding; Zachary Grady
|Safe R
|HD116
|Casey Eure
|Safe R
|HD117
|Kevin Felsher
|Mark Simmons
|Safe R
|HD118
|Greg Haney; Raymond Brooks
|Safe R
|HD119
|Jeffery Hulum
|Safe D
|HD120
|Richard Bennett
|Cameron Roberson
|Safe R
|HD121
|John Dedeaux
|Carolyn Crawford; Jeff Wallace
|Safe R
|HD122
|Brent Anderson; Micah Tinkler
|Brice Phillips
|Safe R